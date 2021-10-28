CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

What’s Happening To Retail As Physical And Online Stores Collide?

By Guy Courtin
Forbes
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuy F. Courtin - Vice President and Industry Principal Retail, Tecsys. In a strange reversal of fortune, the very entity that has made online shopping mainstream continues to expand its own physical storefronts with the launch of brick-and-mortar department stores. Amazon, which has opened smaller specialty stores for books, groceries and...

www.forbes.com

Footwear News

Walmart Will Pay Supply Chain Associates an Average of $20.37 an Hour

Walmart is offering competitive wages to attract talent to its supply chain roles. The big box retailer is currently looking to hire 150,000 new U.S. store associates and 20,000 supply chain roles across more than 250 Walmart and Sam’s Club distribution centers, fulfillment centers, and transportation offices. According to Walmart job postings on Indeed, supply chain roles at Walmart can pay between $19.25 and $36.80 an hour, depending on the job. Walmart said that the average wage for supply chain associates is $20.37 per hour. To help fill these roles, Walmart is holding a national supply chain hiring event in stores on...
RETAIL
Best Life

Major Grocery Stores Are Getting Rid of This Right Now

Grocery shopping hasn't exactly been easy over the last two years. The COVID pandemic not only made it harder for people to leave their homes and venture into crowded grocery stores, but it also contributed to massive shortages for a number of products, from various foods to household essentials like toilet paper. At the same time, some major grocery stores have also banded together to deliberately remove certain items from shelves amid controversy. Now, multiple retailers are getting rid of another staple in stores. Read on to find out what you might notice is missing during your next grocery trip.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
MarketWatch

Container Store stock up 7% after record sales for retailer

Shares of Container Store Group Inc. rose 7% in the extended session Tuesday after the retailer said its fiscal second-quarter results hit records and there's "great oppportunity" to double its business over time. The specialty retailer said it earned $27.2 million, or 54 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with $20.2 million, or 41 cents a share, a year ago. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 54 cents a share. Sales rose 11% to $276 million, the company said. FactSet consensus called for adjusted EPS of 29 cents a share on sales of $261 million. "Our results reflect continued momentum as we delivered record-breaking fiscal second quarter performance on both the top and bottom line," Chief Executive Satish Malhotra said in a statement. "As we look ahead, we continue to see great opportunity to double the size of our business over time, and the progress we are making against our strategic initiatives has us firmly on the path to achieving our goals." Shares of Container Store ended the regular trading day down 1%.
RETAIL
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Independent

Black Friday clothing and fashion deals 2021: When does the sale start and what discounts can we expect?

With November here, the countdown to Black Friday is ramping up and there’s no better time to save across tech, fashion, toys, home appliances, beauty and plenty more. The biggest shopping event of the year sees all our favourite retailers slashing prices, from Amazon, Argos and Very to Currys PC World and John Lewis & Partners.What began as a one-day in-store event in the US to mark the beginning of the Christmas shopping season has now travelled across the Atlantic, becoming a weekend-long bonanza that concludes on Cyber Monday. Amazon was the first to bring Black Friday to the UK...
BEAUTY & FASHION
CBS San Francisco

Retail Forecast Bright As Holiday Shoppers Return To High-End Stores, Malls

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — The future looks bright with retail stores forecasting a record-breaking holiday shopping season, this year. Sales could be more than ten percent higher than last year according to the National Retail Federation. And shoppers are eager to return back to the stores and the malls. “I like coming out here and seeing all the decorations,” said Kathy Holmes who went shopping at Santana Row in San Jose with her mother Harriet. “Last year we couldn’t come out because of COVID, so this year, I’m really looking forward to coming out and doing my shopping,” said Harriet Holmes. The effects...
SAN JOSE, CA
CNN

This will be an incredibly expensive Christmas. Shoppers don't care

New York (CNN Business) — You've probably noticed that prices have gone up on groceries, essentials, home appliances, fast food and all sorts of consumer goods. Inflation is at more than a decade-long high. That means 2021 will be among the most expensive holiday shopping seasons ever. But shoppers aren't...
RETAIL
moodyonthemarket.com

Retail Group Optimistic On Holiday Consumer Spending Both In-Store & Online

Holiday spending across the nation has the potential to shatter previous records. The National Retail Federation is forecasting that holiday sales during November and December will grow between 8.5 percent and 10.5 percent over 2020 to between $843.4 billion and $859 billion. The numbers, which exclude automobile dealers, gasoline stations and restaurants, compare with a previous high of 8.2 percent in 2020 to $777.3 billion and an average increase of 4.4 percent over the past five years.
RETAIL
Lancaster Online

Teen retailer Claire's opening store at Tanger Outlets

Claire’s is opening a new store this week at Tanger Outlets in East Lampeter Township. The trendy retailer of clothes, jewelry, accessories and toys for girls is debuting Friday at the Route 30 shopping center. The 1,300-square-foot store will be near the shopper services center on the west side of the outlet center.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
EatThis

Walmart Just Made This Major Change to Its Holiday Services

Grocery shopping during the holidays can be hectic, and while ordering online may spare you from the headache of shuffling from one overcrowded and understocked store to the next, it can come with its own issues. Scheduling a delivery can be difficult if you're away at work during the day, making online ordering impossible. Good news for shoppers who can't wait around at home all day—Walmart is extending its holiday delivery hours and adding more delivery windows.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

