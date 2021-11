Cases of psychosis have risen significantly in England during the pandemic, according to new NHS data. The number of people referred to mental health services for their first suspected episode of psychosis increased by more than 29 per cent between April 2019 and April 2021, figures showed.The data, which has been analysed by the charity Rethink Mental Illness, showed that much of the increase in referrals has happened over the past year, after the first national lockdown. The increase was sustained throughout May 2021, with more than a 26 per cent increase in referrals to mental health services compared...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO