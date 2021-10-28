The Souvenir Part II Continues Where It Left Off

Director Joanna Hogg’s “The Souvenir: Part II” is a luminous, layered piece of work about recollection, remembrance, and memory. It’s also an exploratory meta-experience about filmmaking and the act of evoking an experience and a feeling. Obviously, the second part to her first film— “The Souvenir,” a hit at Sundance in 2019— ‘Part II’ continues the story of Julie (Honor Swinton Byrne), the surrogate for Hogg in a semi-autobiographical account of her experiences at film school in London in the 1980s. The simplest way to explain the two films, if you haven’t seen them, is that they are about a relationship that ends in tragedy (‘Part I’) and the aftermath (‘Part II’), in which the still-grieving, self-doubting, still-anguished film school student tries to work through her pain through art, in an autobiographic film (within the film), about what happened to her in ‘Part I.’ Got that?

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO