The Souvenir Part II Continues Where It Left Off

The Sheik, celebrating its 100th anniversary later this month, becomes the first silent film to join the Paramount Presents line. This film became a box office sensation upon its release in 1921. Domestically, the film would gross some $1.5 million against a production budget of under $200,000. In some international markets, the film also played between six months to a year! Moreover, the film also made Rudolph Valentino, dubbed The Latin Lover, a sex symbol a few years before his 1926 death at the age of 31. In another universe, Ahmed Ben Hassan could have been played by James Kirkwood Sr. rather than the Italian native. For what it’s worth, the character isn’t Arab because his father is British and his mother is Spanish. In watching through a 2021 lens, there might be some casting controversy today because Valentino is from Italy and not of Spanish descent.
