Premier League

Revealed: Chelsea Had Four Bids Rejected for Romelu Lukaku Before Agreeing Deal With Inter Milan

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 6 days ago

Romelu Lukaku's agent, Federico Pastorello, has confirmed Chelsea had four offers rejected by Inter Milan for Lukaku, with the fifth one closing the deal.

The 28-year-old returned to Stamford Bridge for a club-record fee in August as the Blues splashed out £97.5 million to bring Lukaku home, seven years on after he left the club the first time round.

Lukaku had unfinished business in west London, but the deal to bring him back was far from straight forward. Chelsea's intent was tested as not one, not two, not three, but four bids were rejected before the fifth was the one to seal the transfer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QJDiZ_0cfM6FCA00
SIPA USA

His agent, Pastorello, revealed to the Telegraph how the negotiations went down between the clubs before an agreement was struck.

He said: “It was a very particular situation for all parties. For Chelsea, they got Romelu when he was 18 and they sold him. They tried to sign him back when Antonio Conte was manager, they were not successful and they had to pay their club record to bring back a player that was once their player. This was a psychological difficulty because you can expose yourself to some criticism, whether he is successful or not successful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bs4tH_0cfM6FCA00
SIPA USA

“Then Inter, everybody knew they had financial difficulties and that probably meant that, to start with, Chelsea a little bit underestimated how much Inter didn’t want to sell him and were able to say no. So that was part of my job, to explain that without the right offer, the player would not move.

“Chelsea were 100 per cent sure that he was the one, I never had doubts, but I think they needed to think twice before doing it. There were more offers before they got to the level Inter accepted. There were four offers and the fifth was the one that closed the talks. Looking back, I think everyone got a really good deal.”

Lukaku is currently out with an ankle injury after netting four goals in his 11 appearances for Chelsea this season.

