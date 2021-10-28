CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattsmouth, NE

Civil War soldier to be buried 105 years after his death

By Julia Le Doux
Connecting Vets
Connecting Vets
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RQdzB_0cfM42sO00

A Civil War veteran will be buried in Plattsmouth, Neb., on Oct. 30, more than 105 years after his death.

Army Pvt. Benton C. Kinkead fought for the United States, serving with the 77th Ohio Volunteers. According to records, Kinkead was born on Feb. 1, 1845. He fought in four major battles including Shiloh. He suffered an ankle wound as a result of his service.

Kinkead was mustered out of the army at Little Rock, Arkansas in December 1864, and pension records note his disability due to an ankle wound.

After the war, Kinkead returned to his native Ohio and married Cynthia Vest. The couple eventually relocated to Plattsmouth, where they raised a family. Cynthia died in 1910 and Kinkead moved to Washington.

“They found Benton’s ashes on the shelf in Washington in a funeral home and they started doing research,” said Air Force veteran and former Plattsmouth American Legion Commander Kermit Reisdorph, told 6 News.

Kinkead died of lobar pneumonia on Nov. 8, 1916. He was 71 years old.

Benton Kinkead Photo credit Courtesy photo

After they were located, Kinkead’s great-grandchildren agreed to have him buried next to Cynthia in Plattsmouth. Kinkead will be buried with military honors at Oak Hill Cemetery.

On Saturday morning, Kinkead’s ashes will be transported from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall to the cemetery aboard a trailer pulled behind a pickup, according to the Fremont Tribune.

The ceremony will begin at noon local time. Kinkead is believed to be the first Civil War soldier buried in Nebraska in almost 75 years.

Reach Julia LeDoux at Julia@connectingvets.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Plattsmouth, NE
City
Washington, NE
Plattsmouth, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
State
Washington State
State
Arkansas State
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Veteran#Civil War#Oak Hill Cemetery#Army Pvt#Ohio Volunteers#Air Force#The Fremont Tribune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
Connecting Vets

Army Cpl. killed during Korean War has been accounted for

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that Army Cpl. Robert C. Agard, Jr., 19, of Buffalo, New York, killed during the Korean War, was accounted for Sept. 29, 2020. In July 1950, Agard was a member of 2nd Platoon, 24th Reconnaissance Company, 24th Infantry Division. He was reported...
HONOLULU, HI
Connecting Vets

Connecting Vets

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring veterans and preparing them for their next mission, one story at a time.

 https://www.audacy.com/connectingvets

Comments / 0

Community Policy