Civil War soldier to be buried 105 years after his death

A Civil War veteran will be buried in Plattsmouth, Neb., on Oct. 30, more than 105 years after his death.

Army Pvt. Benton C. Kinkead fought for the United States, serving with the 77th Ohio Volunteers. According to records, Kinkead was born on Feb. 1, 1845. He fought in four major battles including Shiloh. He suffered an ankle wound as a result of his service.

Kinkead was mustered out of the army at Little Rock, Arkansas in December 1864, and pension records note his disability due to an ankle wound.

After the war, Kinkead returned to his native Ohio and married Cynthia Vest. The couple eventually relocated to Plattsmouth, where they raised a family. Cynthia died in 1910 and Kinkead moved to Washington.

“They found Benton’s ashes on the shelf in Washington in a funeral home and they started doing research,” said Air Force veteran and former Plattsmouth American Legion Commander Kermit Reisdorph, told 6 News.

Kinkead died of lobar pneumonia on Nov. 8, 1916. He was 71 years old.

Benton Kinkead Photo credit Courtesy photo

After they were located, Kinkead’s great-grandchildren agreed to have him buried next to Cynthia in Plattsmouth. Kinkead will be buried with military honors at Oak Hill Cemetery.

On Saturday morning, Kinkead’s ashes will be transported from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall to the cemetery aboard a trailer pulled behind a pickup, according to the Fremont Tribune.

The ceremony will begin at noon local time. Kinkead is believed to be the first Civil War soldier buried in Nebraska in almost 75 years.

Reach Julia LeDoux at Julia@connectingvets.com.