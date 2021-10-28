CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Kevin Battle: Fat Quitters & Free College

By Kevin Battle
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iW03X_0cfM3qEe00

PITTSBURGH (Newsradio KDKA) - There are several stories circulating that I find intriguing so this week’s editorial is more of an informational buffet.  Here are my random thoughts:

1. FAT

Welcome to Hollywood East: Pittsburgh, PA!  Our fair city will be the backdrop in another big-time flick.  The Christian Bale-effort is seeking paid extras for the affair.  As KDKA Morning Show host Larry Richert and I discussed last week, The Pittsburgh Film Office and Mosser Extras are seeking men aged 18-45 with longer locks and facial hair.  No problem in our region.  The film, a murder/mystery involving a young Edgar Allen Poe, takes place in 1830 at a military academy.  Those chosen for ‘Pale Blue Eye’ will be paid $168 per 12-hour day and can expect to work 10-12 days.  You must attend a mandatory boot camp to learn some marching and drills, etc.

Sounds easy enough, right?  Wrong!  Many Oscar hopefuls will be excluded.  Why?  First, ‘cadets’ cannot have any visible piercings.  Also, ‘ink’ was not fashionable in 1830.  So, NO face, neck, chest, or hand tattoos!   Most importantly: let’s say, as a society, that we have let ourselves go.  Director Scott Cooper (Crazy Heart, Out of the Furnace) needs scrawny men!  Lots of them.  Look around.  Can you quickly find 3,000 skinny dudes in our area?

As the casting company explains, ‘physiques were slim in the 1830’s.’  Uh-Oh.  We are a town that doubles down on ranch dressing as we slap fries on our ‘salad.’  Yes, there are a few of us still under the maximum 36-inch waistline but that is, sort of, like a sunny day in Western PA: We don’t have enough of them.

A quick search found that the average adult American male is 5’9” tall.  That has not changed since 1960.  However, we are now on average 197 lbs.  That is 31 pounds more than 61 years ago.  We are victims of good nutrition, abundant food (barring the empty shelves), sedentary lifestyles, and chemical additives.  So long silver screen dreams & caviar wishes.

2. QUITTERS

Last week, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed an executive order that demands that companies pay $13.50/hour if those entities receive incentives from the government, which is funded by taxpayers.  Minimum wage is PA is $7.25, which is the federal minimum.  That bottom-line number has not budged in years.  Our neighboring states force employers to pay more for labor.  New York’s minimum is $12.75.  New Jersey is $12. Maryland is $11.75.  Delaware pays $9.25.  Ohio is $8.80.  WV is $8.75.  The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that roughly 1.5% of workers make the league minimum.  Over 48% of them are younger, less experienced Americans under age 25.

No, you cannot live on minimum wage.  It was never meant to be a full-time wage for extended sustainability.  Besides, the argument over minimum wage is irrelevant and the Davis-Bacon Act of 1931, which ushered in the era of prevailing wages, was based on pure, institutional, governmental racism.  The market dictates the terms even if ‘cheap labor’ undercuts establishment contractors.  The more available workers there are then the less pay.  Less available workers equals more pay.  Two McDonald’s on McKnight Road are offering $22/hr and free bus passes to new employees looking to make an honest living.  Most other places are paying $13-18/hr.  If you are stuck making the minimum then I suggest that you join the other 4.3 million Americans who left their job for greener pastures last month.

3. Free College

There is no such thing as a free lunch.  Someone is paying for it.  The campaign promises of ‘tuition-free’ college are no different.  Last week, two years of free tuition at community colleges or public universities landed on the editing room floor of the president’s ‘Build Back Better’ reconciliation plan.  Federal & state taxpayers should breathe a sigh of relief.  They, America’s workers - plumbers, butchers, secretaries, chemists, talking heads, waiters, contractors, farmers, landscapers, bakers, etc would have had to foot the bill.  Why?  Why should an employed person who has bills of their own pay for someone else’s kid to go to college?  Why should a roofer or mechanic pay tuition at a college they are not attending especially when that college may have a massive endowment?

The answer is simple.  When a third party blindly pays with someone else’s money then most don’t even look at or question the bills.  The bills are simply paid regardless of how much they raise from year-to-year.  Besides, Bloomberg News/Wilshire Trust Universe Comparison Service reports that the median college endowment grew by 27% last fiscal year.  Did your pay rise that much?  Over 200 colleges have endowments of more than $500,000,000.  In fact, the University of Pennsylvania (private) has a $20.5 Billion endowment!  If universities, many of which are experiencing declining enrollments, want ‘free tuition’ then they can pay for it or work with sponsors who will.  They can think of it as an investment: maybe graduates will donate money back to their bloated endowments.  If not, I guess free tuition really is not that important to them.

Kevin Battle worked multiple, low-wage jobs to pay off his school loans in 5 years.  He is co-host of the KDKA Radio Morning Show with Larry Richert.  It airs M-F 5a-9a on Pittsburgh’s 100.1FM & AM1020 KDKA or on the free Audacy app.  Ask your smartspeaker to: ‘Play KDKA.’  Thank you.

Comments / 0

Related
Eye On Annapolis

10 Free Colleges and Universities in the US

The higher education system in the United States is world-renowned for high quality. Unfortunately, the costs can be prohibitive for many students. But don’t despair! There are always options. Here is a list of free universities in the United States. Some of them cover the total cost of tuition for...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Muhlenberg Weekly

Muhlenberg College holds Hunger Free Campus Symposium

Muhlenberg College welcomed a wide array of speakers to its Hunger Free Campus Symposium on Oct. 24 in Moyer Hall. The event was organized by the College’s chapter of Challah for Hunger, a non-profit based in Jewish values with a mission of minimizing food insecurity, and featured several politicians, activists and student leaders. Speakers included Congresswoman Susan Wild, Governor Tom Wolf, First Lady Frances Wolf, Senator Bob Casey, Representative Malcolm Kenyatta, Representative Mike Schlossberg ‘05, Joel Berg (food insecurity activist), and Krystal Hall ‘21. These individuals spoke on the need to address food insecurity among college students through public policy and legislation.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Myhighplains.com

Free community college expected to be cut from spending bill

President Joe Biden’s long-sought goal of free community college appears to be a victim of cost-cutting in his social spending plan, dealing a major blow to his vision for a historic expansion of educational opportunity to all Americans. Biden acknowledged as much in a televised town hall on Thursday night,...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Education
State
Ohio State
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Maryland State
City
Ohio Township, PA
mediafeed.org

Colleges that offer free tuition

Tuition-free college sounds like a fantasy. But at some colleges and universities, it is possible for students to qualify to attend without paying tuition costs. Not all colleges offer free tuition, and some may require students who are receiving free tuition to maintain certain academic standards or meet other requirements. Other colleges may offer a reduced-tuition option for eligible students. When considering how much college may cost, the appeal of free tuition is obvious.
COLLEGES
allegheny.edu

Kevin Kovalycsik Joins Allegheny College as Chief of Staff

Kevin Kovalycsik has been appointed as chief of staff at Allegheny College. He assumed his new position on Oct. 18. As chief of staff, Kovalycsik will serve as a member of Allegheny College President Hilary L. Link’s senior staff and contribute to institutional planning. He will play an active role in moving the president’s strategic priorities forward and in managing complex, high-priority projects and initiatives across campus and with outside communities and agencies. Among many other responsibilities, he will also serve as a liaison for the president with other administrative leaders and staff.
MEADVILLE, PA
mybackyardnews.com

CHAMPLAIN COLLEGE OFFERING COURSE FREE TO MASSACUSETTS EDUCATORS

Financial Literacy Academy at Champlain College Offering Nationally Recognized Course Free to Massachusetts Educators. Contact, John Pelletier, director, Center for Financial Literacy, Champlain College, jpelletier@champlain.edu, 802-253-5623. Middle and high school educators in Massachusetts interested in honing their personal finance teaching skills, or newcomers to the field, can attend a free,...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Lunch#Endowments#Quitters#Military Academy#Newsradio Kdka#Christian#Furnace#American
EatThis

7 States Where COVID is Now "On Fire"

The good news is, cases nationwide are going down. "In fact, 40 states are contributing to this case decrease over the past week," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm. "It's been remarkable, in many of the states, even in the Midwest, like Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, are starting to see case numbers drop." However, there are states "where the number of cases are still double the national average. And if you take one—Alaska tops the list. If they were, in fact, a country they'd be in the top 10 countries in the world with the highest cadence rates." So which are the states that are most in danger right now? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
B102.7

A Slithering Surprise Found In Iowa

There are two creatures that I don't have time for; spiders and snakes. Each of them has their place in the food chain and I realize that they can do some good in their respective roles. It's also fair to say that encounters between these critters and humans rarely end up deadly for the person. But that doesn't mean it's not alarming when someone comes across several huge snakes in a place they should be.
IOWA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County Health Department Shuts Down 4 Eateries

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department has shut down a handful of eateries. Weekend Biryani / Desiship in South Fayette, The Mansion in Homewood, Good as Hale in McKees Rocks and Crackin’ Crabs PGH in Swissvale were all ordered to close in the past two weeks. All of them were open and operating without valid health permits. The Health Department also says The Mansion didn’t submit plans before opening and had food and liquor from an unknown source. When the closure orders are removed, the Health Department’s website will be updated.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
doniphanherald.com

This is the Least Educated City in Nebraska

College enrollment has declined steadily in the United States in recent years. With rising tuition costs and surging student debt, enrollment rates have fallen at an average of nearly 2% a year since 2010. While four years of higher education may not be for everyone, Americans without a bachelor's degree tend to be far more limited in their career opportunities, job security, and earning potential.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
lackawanna.edu

Lackawanna College to Offer Tuition-Free Classes to Local McDonald’s Employees

SCRANTON, Pa. – Oct. 28, 2021 – Lackawanna College announced a new partnership that will allow employees in 16 local McDonald’s to attend college tuition-free. Under the agreement, qualifying employees at the chain’s locations operated by the Mueller family can pursue a bachelor’s or an associate degree at Lackawanna College. To qualify, McDonald’s employees must work 90 days and have a minimum of 16 hours per week to register for classes and begin earning credits.
SCRANTON, PA
97.9 WGRD

Is Michigan a State Full of Quitters?

We've all been there at one point or another...we are frustrated with our job and we just want to go to our boss and utter the words "I QUIT!" The latest numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics show that here in the United States workers are quitting their jobs in record numbers. This time period is being referred to as the “Great Resignation".
MICHIGAN STATE
San Gabriel Valley Tribune

California workers aren’t job quitters, survey says

”Survey says” looks at various rankings and scorecards judging geographic locations, noting that these grades are best seen as a mix of art and data. Buzz: For all the cliches about flighty Californians, they certainly seem to enjoy stability — especially on the job. While California had the most job quitters since December 2000, its status as the nation’s largest employment market means those voluntary work departures represent a proportionally modest slice of the state’s overall workforce.
Vox

The uncertain future of free community college

President Joe Biden’s promise to offer tuition-free community college to students across the country — a plan he said would boost the middle class and help the United States compete with other countries — fell through late last month as his administration scaled back its sweeping $3.5 trillion social safety net bill to $1.75 trillion.
COLLEGES
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
914K+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy