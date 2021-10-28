The Art Scene 10.28.21

“The Painting Show,” a group exhibition of works on canvas, paper, and wood organized by Folioeast, will be on view at Ashawagh Hall in Springs from tomorrow through Monday, with a reception set for Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. The paintings express a range of moods, textures, and...
The Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St., will host the talk "The Yellow Book: Old South Baton Rouge" by LSU Assistant Professor Johanna Warwick at 4 p.m. Oct. 28. Warwick will discuss her photographic series examining the 104 cities included in the National Interstate and Defense Highways Act of 1955, focusing on her images made in Old South Baton Rouge. For tickets, visit Eventbrite.com.
I was recently given the opportunity to walk through the new Graphite building on the corner of 2nd and Main in downtown Edmonds. Like many others, I have watched this building come to fruition, watched the cow move from a vacant lot to standing guard in front of a beautiful and modern building with large windows and enticing artwork starting to be visible as you peak in through the construction. I had a lot of questions as I started this tour, like “What is Graphite?”, “Who is this for?”, “What is with the cow?” and of course, “When will it open?”
Today, it’s Midday on the Arts. Coming up a little later in the hour (and posted separately to our Web page), Tom talks with Terrance Fleming, an actor who stars in a world-premiere play this weekend, and our theater critic, J Wynn Rousuck will review the new show at the Olney Theater Center.
This Friday is the third Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, celebration of life and death at the historic Ogden Union Station presented by Nurture the Creative Mind. The big downtown party features artwork by local contemporary artist Richard Ramos, urban artist Alex Cervantes, traditional Mexican artist Ayne Velazquez and designer Natalie Blair, with ofrendas from 12 local families, a community altar, craft market, car show and live music by Rumba Libre, Groupo Clave and Ballet Folklorico’s Danza y Color. Food trucks will be dishing up Mexican-style food for the celebrations, including Wimpy and Fritz, Bombdilla, Chrurro’mazing and Churro Del Norte. The event organizers say they started Dia de Los Muertos with intentions to “remain authentic, be respectful to tradition, celebrate culture, educate the community, be inclusive and build a legacy.” All are welcome to the free community celebration of our Hispanic culture in Ogden.
Raoul Peck, an Oscar-nominated director, screenwriter, and producer from Haiti, will be at the Sag Harbor Cinema on Monday evening at 6 for a screening of the first two episodes of "Exterminate All the Brutes," a four-part HBO documentary series. "Exterminate All the Brutes" combines documentary footage, archival material, animation,...
There’s no doubt that figuration maintains its popularity with museum visitors because of its inherent ability to weave distinct narratives, no matter how abstract they may be, in a viewer’s mind. Joanna Robotham at the Tampa Museum of Art takes cues from Museum’s collections, particularly the work of painters, to...
The Larson Gallery on the Yakima Valley College campus opened in September 1949, one of three original buildings on the new Yakima Valley Junior College campus site. Now, over 70 years later, a new gallery has been built across the street that is part of the West Campus project for the college.
The Rockford Area Arts Council is looking for more applicants looking for some financial help to award their 2022 Community Arts Access Grants. These Access Grants are available for individual artists, arts organizations, and non-profit organizations wishing to apply for grant funding for projects or programs that take place in 2022.
Come to Rice Bikes’ annual Halloween Bike and Beats for a bike ride, live music from Soulcast and Rice Coffeehouse hot cocoa this Friday Oct. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. Costumes are encouraged for attendees with the best costume receiving a prize. THE GREEN KNIGHT. Join Rice Cinema this...
Twenty-five years of busting her tail has paid off for country music star Sara Evans. She’s scored No. 1 hits in three different decades, has a stack of gold and platinum releases and is the fifth most-played female artist on country radio. Still crisscrossing the country, bringing her music to...
On Thursday, Oct. 24, “Vans for Ruth,” a 20-foot-tall steel-and-granite sculpture created for the 1980 Olympic Winter Games, was moved from a space in front of the Olympic Center to a space next to the new Mountain Pass Lodge at Mount Hoevenberg. As renovations of the Olympic Center include nearly...
If the idea of combining "Macbeth" with "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" piques your interest, then hie thee to the box office or website of Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor for tickets to its upcoming virtual Literature Live! production of "Macbeth," which will be available for streaming from Tuesday through Dec. 5.
A packed lineup of artists is planned for the monthly Franklin Art Scene Friday in downtown Franklin. Local businesses will be filled with talented artists of many mediums from 6-9 p.m. Some of the highlights include contemporary artist Steven Michael Gregory at Franklin Road Apparel, a variety of artists at Franklin Presbyterian Church and the debut of local clothing designer Tevis Denise at the new CTGrace, a Boutique. The Mystery Art League’s Art Hide-and-Seek is also ongoing at select locations.
Celebrating its 66th year at the Larson Gallery, the Central Washington Artists’ Exhibition showcases the most current and innovative artwork being produced in this region. The juror for this exhibition is Ryan James, gallery director and art consultant at ryan james fine arts. Founded in 2011 by James, he was joined by business partner Jessica Kravitz in 2014. Located in Kirkland, ryan james fine arts showcases artists specializing in abstract, modern and conceptual arts.
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. It was a throwback to the golden age of cinema for the 2021 Wood Buffalo Excellence in Arts Awards, known as the Buffys, as the pre-recorded show streamed online on Saturday night. The Buffys give the local arts community...
Seven really happy-looking musicians swung into “East of the Sun and West of the Moon” on Oct. 22 as pianist Purnell Steen and the Five Points Ambassadors presented the first concert of Littleton United Methodist Church's Fine Arts Series, a local treat that has been sorely missed around here since the entertainment world stopped spinning, in our area and just about everywhere!
The last couple of years have been tough for the local arts scene, between shutdowns, capacity restrictions and challenges to reopening. But things seem to be sort-of normalizing, just in time for the return of Denver Arts Week. Every year, the festival celebrates the local arts and culture scene with...
Houston is an art mecca. Get to know 6 Black artists contributing to its rise. The 29-year old Houstonian jumped into art fulltime after graduating from San Diego State University with a bachelors degree in painting and printmaking and a minor in Africana studies. He originally went to school for business finance but switched after his freshman year because it didn't fulfill his artistic needs.
After more than 21 years at Guild Hall and leading its stage program through its 90th anniversary, Josh Gladstone, Guild Hall's artistic director, has announced his retirement from the institution at the end of 2021 to pursue other opportunities. Guild Hall announced on Friday that it will begin a national...
