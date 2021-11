Golf? It’s all about the rain. The course was closed last Saturday and Sunday due to rain, and I dropped by the course yesterday curious about how much water the rain gauge attached to the entrance post registered. Five inches. That corresponds to what other locals also say they found in their rain gauges Sunday morning. Five inches. That is a hunk of rain for a short period of time and we are so thankful to have it even though in the short run it means no golf. The course closure due to rain is not to protect the golfer, there are always a few mudders who somehow enjoy wet golf but to protect the greens from damage. Many of the greens had areas of standing water and a saturated green is vulnerable to damage resulting from squishy walking. You can imagine.

