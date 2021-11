Halloween hacks.

You’re not going to ever eat all of last year’s candy corn.

Pour it in a vase or glass and stick an candle In the middle for a cheap decoration.. that’s .. delicious.. depending on where you stand on candy corn.

====

PUMKIN KEG…

Cutopen pumpkin across the top… clean it out..

Make a hole slightly smaller than the keg tap and stick in in..

Fill with a beverage.. like beer..

=====