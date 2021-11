Italian energy group Eni is stepping up its plans to spin off parts of its business to raise the cash needed to help fund its transition away from oil and reward shareholders. Under Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi Eni has launched one of the industry's most ambitious clean-up strategies, pledging carbon neutrality by 2050 and shifting into clean energy as it phases out oil production as of 2025.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 7 DAYS AGO