Bray Wyatt makes sure we know his WWE non-compete is

We are one day away from Bray Wyatt (now known as Windham) officially being a free agent, as his WWE non-compete clause will finally have run out. There's a lot of anticipation and questions regarding where he'll go next, but Matt Hardy is very much stirring the pot and possibly hinting that he is headed to AEW. Hardy posted a number of photos with Wyatt during their time together in WWE, and he included the caption "#TBT 2018 It's almost time to DELETE the dastardly NO-COMPETE." Now, Hardy could just be happy for his friend and getting people talking online, but it does get you thinking of what Windham could do in Tony Khan's company.

WWE ・ 5 DAYS AGO