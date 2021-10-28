CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightyear Trailer: The Origin Story of the Human Buzz Lightyear

By Matt Singer
 7 days ago
What is beyond infinity? For Buzz Lightyear, it seems to be a movie that’s not about him as a toy but as a real person. (Or, like, a supposedly real but still animated person.) That’s Pixar’s pitch for Lightyear. It’s a Buzz Lightyear movie without Woody or any of...

