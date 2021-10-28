CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endoscope Reprocessing Device Market Report Shows Increasing Demand Due to the High Adoption and Changing Consumer Dynamics, Players ENDO-TECHNIK W.Griesat GmbH, Getinge AB

Medagadget.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe medical equipment or devices used in the medical settings for the reprocessing of the endoscope instruments are known as endoscope reprocessing instruments. The endoscope reprocessing instruments are used extensively for the high-volume tissue removal requirements of the medical centers. The instrumentation required for such a business is very large in...

Medagadget.com

At a CAGR of 4.7%, Scar Treatment Market is expected to propel growth by Increasing Road Accidents, Burn Injuries, and concerns regarding Aesthetic Appearances | Smith & Nephew plc, Syneron Medical Ltd., Avita Medical Ltd, and Many More..

Stratagem Market Insights released a new research study on global Scar Treatment covering the micro-level of analysis by competitors and key business segments. The study provides point-by-point in-depth comprehensive valuable insights on the market development activities demonstrated by industry players, growth opportunities, and market size for the global Scar Treatment market, complete with analysis by key segments, leading and emerging players, and geographies. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists of both qualitative and quantitative detailing. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Scar Treatment Market.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Sepsis Diagnostics Market has Increased Significantly By Increasing incidence of Hospital-acquired Infections | Biomerieux, T2 Biosystems, Luminex, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher, Mitsubishi Chemical, Abbott, Roche, Bruker, Danaher

Stratagem Market Insights newly published research on Sepsis Diagnostics Market Growth Opportunities 2021. The study covers an in-depth overview, description of the Product and Services, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and growth status to 2028. The report provides comprehensive research into the geographical landscape, industry size along revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the Sepsis Diagnostics Market. The research is derived through primary and secondary sourced data and includes both qualitative and quantitative detailing.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Digital microscopes market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% during 2021-2028 by the growing focus on nanotechnology and regenerative medicine

Global Digital Microscopes Market Overview – — Adigital microscope is a miniaturized version of an original optical microscope that makes use of digital optics to produce an image on a digital display screen, sometimes via software running on an optical computer chip. The most typical examples include microscope slides, which may be used for teaching or research purposes. Microscope images are displayed in the form of graphs, as 3-D movies, in color or black-and-white (sepia, grayscale, etc.) or in a full spectrum format (red, green, blue, mauve, iptan, sangean, or other colors} with adjustable color temperatures and response. Microscope images can also be viewed through eyeglasses with filters, or by using a combination of regular glasses and a color camera. The global digital microscopes market focuses on six regions namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The global digital microscopes market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the growing focus on nanotechnology and regenerative medicine.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Global Needle-Free Injectors Market– Industry Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Revenue and Volume Forecast 2020-2030

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the “Global Needle-Free Injectors Market– Industry Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Revenue and Volume Forecast 2020-2030.”. Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-needle-free-injectors-market/1189. According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global needle-free injectors market is expected to grow with...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Medical Devices#Market Intelligence#Getinge Ab
Medagadget.com

Global Digital Chemical Industry Market Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast Till 2030

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the “Global Digital Chemical Industry Market Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast Till 2030”. Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-digital-chemical-industry-market-/1190. According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global digital chemical industry market is valued at...
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Contact Lenses Market Size to Reach USD 11.91 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research

Rising prevalence of vision-related conditions and disorders and increasing preference for contact lenses are some of the key factors expected to drive market revenue growth. According to Emergen Research, the global contact lenses market size was USD 7.36 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 11.91 billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, 2021-2028.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

Biosurgery Market Size To Reach USD 17.60 Billion in 2028, High Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures To Treat Neurological & Gynecological Disorders And Increasing Geriatric Population – RND

Increasing number of reconstructive and orthopedic surgical procedures is also driving demand for biosurgery products. Biosurgery products are utilized during different surgical procedures to help minimize blood loss. These products include chemical and biological products that are used to stop bleeding among others during surgeries. Surging incidence of chronic disorders...
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Antiseptics & Disinfectants Market Size to Reach USD 31.93 Billion in 2028 With CAGR of 6.6% | Reports And Data

New York, November 01, 2021 –The global antiseptics & disinfectants market size is expected to reach USD 31.93 Billion in 2028 and is expected to register a robust CAGR of 6.6%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing use of disinfectants in reprocessing and disinfection of medical device and equipment, growing need to reduce rate of nosocomial infections, and extensive research and development of new antiseptics and disinfectants with low toxicity are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, routine use of antiseptics and disinfectants in infection control strategies to prevent hospital-acquired infections and ensure safety of healthcare providers and patients is another key factor expected to fuel revenue growth of the market going ahead.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

At a CAGR of 6.91% Body Composition Analyzer Market will Show Promising Growth from 2021 to Forecast period till 2027 | Kern & Sohn, MyBodyTest, Medigate, Beurer, Seca, Omron, Withings, eBIODY Body Analysis, Wunder

The global Body Composition Analyzer market was valued at 844.14 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.91% from 2020 to 2027, based on a newly published report. The body composition analyzer is probably the most innovative and non-invasive of all its technologies, scientifically proven to be highly accurate, dependable and give highly consistent results. This is a very useful tool for accessing optimum physical health as our health of our body is highly dependent on proper body composition. Although, one must consider that body composition cannot be accurately measured without the help of laboratory tests but it can definitely be measured with this amazing instrument. With this instrument one can measure weight, BMI or percentage of body fat.
BUSINESS
chatsports.com

Global Single-Use Medical Device Reprocessing Market 2021 Financial Insights, Business Growth Strategies, Trends | Market Players: Stryker Sustainability Solutions, Sterilmed, Medline Renewal, Vang…

The latest research report on the Global Single-Use Medical Device Reprocessing Market provides the cumulative study on the COVID-19 outbreak to provide the latest information on the key features of the Single-Use Medical Device Reprocessing market. This intelligence report contains investigations based on current scenarios, historical records and future forecasts. The report contains various market forecasts related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, consumption, gross margin in the form of charts, graphs, pie charts, tables and more. While emphasizing the main driving and restraining forces in this market, the report also offers a comprehensive study of future trends and developments in the market.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Continuous glucose monitor market – Owing to the rising geriatric population will drive the significant growth

A continuous glucose monitor is basically a medically approved device used for continuously monitoring high blood sugar levels in a person with diabetes, i.e. people with type I, diabetic, or other classifications of diabetes. The continuous glucose monitor has a sensor attached to the finger which allows the person with diabetes to take insulin shots just like they would if they had their blood sugar measured at a pharmacy. Some continuous glucose monitors have an alarm feature that alerts the person with diabetes if their blood sugar level falls below a certain level. The global continuous glucose monitoring market focuses on six regions namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The global continuous glucose monitoring market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the rising geriatric population.
HEALTH
Medagadget.com

Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size to Reach USD 4.33 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research

Rising trend of outsourcing laboratory testing services, increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, and technological advancements in testing of biosimilars and biologics are some key factors expected to drive market growth. According to Emergen Research, the global bioanalytical testing services market size was USD 1.80 Billion in 2020 and is expected...
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Medical Alert Systems Market Size to Reach USD 13.43 Billion in 2028, Increasing Aging Population, Improving Healthcare Infrastructure, And Increasing Need for Medical Alert Systems in Home Care Settings – RND

Advancements in medical technology, lifestyle changes, and rapid economic growth has resulted in a steady increase in the life expectancy of people across the globe. Around 727 Million people above 65 years of age were reported in 2020 and share of the population is expected to increase by 16 percent by 2050. However, elderly people suffer from various chronic diseases and need emergency monitoring as they are more prone to sudden falls or medical emergencies. Medical alert systems are highly reliable and provide instant monitoring to patients during falls or medical emergencies. These systems have press buttons that are usually worn as pendants or around the wrist which send immediate signals to medical operators in case of an accident, fall, or sudden medical emergency. Factors such as technological development in emergency monitoring systems, rising demand for mobile medical alert systems, increasing per capita income, and rising healthcare expenditure are boosting market growth.
HEALTH
Medagadget.com

Orthobiologics Market Size Expected To Reach USD 8.32 Billion in 2028, Rising Demand of Orthobiologics By Orthopedic Surgeons for Faster Healing of Injuries & Increasing Prevalence of Osteoarthritis Globally – RND

Increasing number of regenerative and reconstructive surgical procedures are leading to higher demand for orthobiologics. These products are utilized during different surgical procedures to help speedy recuperating of muscular wounds, and are made from synthetic bone surrogates and growth stimulators. Growing incidence of spinal disorders and increasing number of sports-related...
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Metabolomics Market Size Expected To Reach USD 5.10 Billion in 2028, High Demand for Metabolomics from Various Research Institutes & Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies – RND

Increasing incidence of cancer and other chronic disorders is a key factor driving the market growth. Rising demand for personalized medicines and rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical industry are also boosting market growth. In addition, metabolomics is gaining more popularity nowadays, owing to its increasing usage in scientific organizations for better analysis of diseases and biological procedures.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

Cochlear Implant Market is Thriving at a Tremendous Growth By 2021 to 2028 Exper Say | Players Cochlear, MED-EL, AB(Sonova), Oticon(William Demant), Nurotron, Listent, and Many More

A cochlear implant, also known as cranial osteotomy, is a surgically planted neuroprosthetic devise that gives a deaf person a modified sense of sound through the stimulation of the sensorineural auditory nerve. CI stands for continuous electrical interconnection. A CI implant simply bypasses the regular auditory pathway to substitute it with electronic signals that directly connect the auditory nerve to the cochlear implants. The device uses two electrodes, one to send the sound signal to the ear and the other to provide feedback to the person’s brain that translates the sound into words. These devices are very complicated and need a great deal of training for the patients who want to use them. There are very low levels of noise that these instruments pick up, making them ideal for use by children who suffer from hearing impairment and other forms of impairment.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Machined Seals Market size to increase by USD 333 Mn | A.W. Chesterton Co., AB SKF, and Datwyler Holding Inc. emerge as key players | Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The machined seals market size is expected to increase by USD 333.10 million from 2020 to 2025, registering a CAGR of over 2%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. Discover machined seals market potential and make informed business decisions by purchasing...
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

IV Bags Market Overview, Explore New Opportunities with SWOT Analysis by 2021 to 2028 | Baxter, SSY, B.Braun, Fresenius Kabi, Hospira, Otsuka, Cisen Pharmaceutical, Renolit, Technoflex, Huaren Pharmaceutical

IV Bags are the most convenient method of hydration for athletes or those who have just returned from an injury or exercise and require re-hydration supplements. Intravenous therapy is also a medical procedure that provides liquids, medicines, and nutrients directly to the vein. IV Bags work with the body’s own mechanism for re-hydration so there is no need for artificial hydration supplements. They also prevent or limit the absorption of the medication into the body, which can cause side effects if the medication is too high. In terms of hydration for those in the medical industry, IV Bags are widely used in the field of emergency medicine and critical care. These devices are used when fluids or medications must be administered quickly to avoid further harm to the body. IVs are the most widely used intravenous solution for both adult and pediatric patients in the fields of critical care and emergency medicine.
MARKETS

