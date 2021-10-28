October 28: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY

In the mid-nineteen-nineties, I had to do some legal paperwork regarding an inherited property in Almuñécar, a city in Andalusia, Spain. To finalize matters, I needed the signed approval of a licensed abogado, a lawyer, who, in this case, turned out to be a local grandee. He was a silver-haired man with an imperious bearing, and his office was equally intimidating, filled with antique mahogany furniture, intricately embossed with caravels, suggesting an Age of Discovery vintage. A sympathetic clerk had warned me that, if the lawyer did not like me, my paperwork would not move forward. So, in an effort to warm him up, I remarked admiringly on the furnishings, which, he proudly informed me, were family heirlooms. Then, I asked, using the terminology common to Latin America, had his ancestors been involved in la Conquista, the Conquest of the Americas? He eyed me coldly, and said, “Eso no fue una conquista, sino una liberación”—“That was not a conquest but a liberation.”

