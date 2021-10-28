CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes-Benz Sustaineer Concept is the solar delivery van of the future

By Chris Bruce Published by
motor1.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mercedes-Benz Sustaineer Tech Demonstrator is the German brand's vision for the future of commercial vehicles. The company starts with an electric Sprinter and loads it with cutting-edge tech. Sustaineer is Mercedes' portmanteau of sustainability and pioneer as a way to express the automaker's goal of pushing forward what...

uk.motor1.com

Top Speed

Think Electric is the Future? No, THIS is the future!

As electricity as a motive force becomes more mainstream, so designers are altering the way we think about two-wheeled transport. In particular, the way motorcycles look is being challenged and nowhere more obviously than with this incredible custom machine. It Came From outer Space!. Motorcycle design in the custom space...
manofmany.com

The Next Gen Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon is Made for the Military

The car of choice for Saudi princes and Bellevue Hill property developers, the G-Wagon may have lost some of its hard as nails off-roading perception in recent years, but Mercedes-Benz is bringing it back to its roots. Announced quietly overnight, Mercedes have launched a next-generation G-Class 4WD designed specifically for military and emergency service use.
insideevs.com

Mercedes-Benz To Launch LFP-Powered BEVs From 2024

Daimler CEO Ola Källenius revealed recently that some of the Mercedes-Benz cars will be powered by Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries. This type of cell is less expensive and might help to bring down the costs in the price-sensitive segments. However, the higher-end models with long range require different, more energy dense batteries.
SlashGear

This Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing by Hot Wheels costs $12,000

That is not a typo. This Hot Wheels Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing costs upwards of $12,000 – $12,908 in today’s exchange rates, to be exact – and is possibly the most expensive Hot Wheels toy car ever made. It’s a lot of money for a 1:64 scale model car, but there’s a catch: It comes with an exclusive IWC Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Edition, all neatly packaged in a glorious metal toolbox.
Pistonheads

Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Edition 507 | Spotted

Enough has been written about the 6.2-litre C63 that nothing more probably needs to be said. But much like old jokes or great songs, sometimes it nice to hear things repeated. Over and over again. The W204 was epic, of course, combining one of the all-time great V8s with three handsome C-Class bodystyles and a chassis that could just about keep a lid on all that power. It earned an awful lot of fans in the UK over its half a dozen years or so on sale here. Not all of them forecourt owners, either.
washingtoninformer.com

Mercedes-Benz Upgrades E450 from Inside Out

DETROIT — It sounds like a huge insult, but the new Mercedes-Benz E450 is much better than the car it replaces. And the first place to start with this sedan is under the hood. The twin-turbo V6 has been replaced with an inline 3.0-liter turbocharged six-cylinder engine. It made 362...
WKBW-TV

The superior service center at Mercedes-Benz of Buffalo

It is no secret that Mercedes Benz of Buffalo is top of the line when it comes to technological advancements but there is a side of Mercedes Benz that you have rarely seen. It’s called the shop and it is just as impressive. It’s fall and people are starting to...
Wallpaper*

Mercedes-Benz EQC is a monumental EV debut

We’re a little late to explore Mercedes-Benz’s first attempt at a pure electric, mass production vehicle. The new Mercedes-Benz EQC is a big, burly SUV, roughly equivalent in size and price to the current GLE model. This in turn is the modern-day evolution of Mercedes’ debut SUV, the ML, which launched all the way back in 1997. For a time, the EQC stood alone as the only pure electric car in the company’s line-up (alongside several plug-in hybrid models), the first of ten planned EVs in the EQ series that are set to be launched in the next couple of years. The big hitter, the EQS, is also with us, an impressive electric reimagination of Mercedes’ flagship S-Class saloon. There’s also the smaller EQA, EQB, EQE and EQV, implying that the company is hellbent on following its long-standing system of similarly styled but slightly differently sized cars.
Autoblog

Mercedes-Benz EQC battery-electric crossover coming in 2025

This Mercedes-Benz EQC is the mid-sized battery-electric CUV the automaker designed for the American market and debuted way back in early 2019 at the Consumer Electronics Show, planning to put the thing on sale here in 2020. It was no dice last year for obvious reasons. Then, come February of this year, Mercedes-Benz told Autoblog that "Following a comprehensive review of market developments, the EQC will not be offered in the United States for now." Automotive News reports the EQC has a planned date for arrival in our lands, but it won't be until "around 2025."
Carscoops

Manny Khosbhin Buys His Ninth Mercedes-Benz SLR Because Why Not?

Real estate mogul and popular automotive YouTuber Manny Khoshbin owns a plethora of remarkable cars, including a one-off Bugatti Chiron, Pagani Huayra, and McLaren Speedtail that were created in collaboration with Hermes. However, there is a slightly more ‘affordable’ supercar that Khoshbin is very fond of and it is the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren.
Portland Tribune

Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 S combines luxury and performance in a traditional sedan

The E-Class Mercedes is a dream driving experience, with plenty of power but also happy to cruise and easy to handle in town or a parking lot. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been a benchmark for luxury cars for decades. Unlike the larger S-Class with its opulent luxury in the back seats, the assumption with the E-Class is that owner will also be the driver. So the E-Class is both responsive and supremely comfortable. If you want top-tier performance, the AMG-powered E63 S model is the one to get.
wardsauto.com

Flagship Mercedes-Benz S580’s UX Shines

The 2021 Wards 10 Best UX winners have been revealed in random, non-alphabetical order one per day since Oct. 21. This is the 10th winner profile. Winning design teams will receive their trophies Nov. 17 during Automotive TechWeek in Novi, MI, where winning vehicles will be on display. Call it...
torquenews.com

2021 Mercedes Benz GLS, Luxury Family Offering 7 Seats

The first generation of this well-heeled family SUV (the Mercedes GLS) saw the light of day in 2007. The only German vehicle to offer 7 seats, the GLS was recently joined by BMW, which launched the X7. Mercedes has decided to make an update and have a 3rd generation model in 2020. In this review of the 2021 GLS 80 4MATIC I will tell you what has change and what makes it stand out.
Top Speed

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Mercedes-Benz recently launched their fifth-generation C-Class in new flesh and threw in loads of features with outstanding cabin experience, making it look like a Paradise among the entry-level luxury sedans. No doubt that both the interior and exterior designs are flattering, but what is more important is the addition of a 48-volt hybrid powertrain to support low fuel consumption.
MotorBiscuit

Ludacris on Mercedes-Benz EQS First Drive: Now That’s Ludicrous

The new Mercedes-Benz EQS electric vehicle is making the rounds in the news. This time, Ludacris was spotted checking out the stylish EQS EV and taking it for a spin. The rapper claims he is one of the first people to drive the EQS 580, and who are we to question that? Plus, the Fast & Furious star picked up an electric golf cart for the family at the same time.
CAR AND DRIVER

$900 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Actually Turned Out Okay

When I bought a 1990 Mercedes-Benz 300SE for $900, I knew it needed major work. It ran, but it also sounded like several of the connecting rods were attempting to pile-drive their way out of the block. The front-seat adjustments were dead, and the heater core was ominously bypassed under the hood. The odometer read 222,000 miles, and, ominous sign number 37 or so, the spare tire was a Blizzak, implying a salty past. But the black paint still had an inky-deep shine, the interior looked nearly new (thanks to the 1990s trend of sheepskin seat covers), and the wheels were 18-inch monoblocks from an E55 AMG. It looked too good to die.
motor1.com

2024 Range Rover EV could run on hydrogen

The new Land Rover Range Rover made its debut recently with an evolutionary design, powerful engines, and comfort to spare. The super-luxury SUV will be launched in the United Kingdom with eight powertrains in spring 2022, and a plug-in hybrid powertrain will join the range in 2023. About a year later, Land Rover will also introduce the first-ever electric Range Rover and it could be hiding a little secret.
motor1.com

Did Hyundai just tease the Ioniq 6 electric saloon?

Hyundai’s first purpose-built and designed electric saloon, the Ioniq 6, is expected to look like a more toned down version of the pretty Prophecy concept. We’ve already seen it out testing, but it was mostly covered in camouflage and we still can’t say we know exactly what it’s going to look like - the camouflage changes the body’s shape somewhat, so it’s not clear what the vehicle will be like.
