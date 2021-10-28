Teen Halloween Game Night [Online]

Anyone that knows me knows how much I LOVE Halloween. I put a lot of thought and effort into my costumes every year, especially here at work. I started getting Brain into my Halloween shenanigans back in 2016, and we have been doing "couples costumes" ever since! Our very first year we went as Mermaid Man & Barnacle Boy from "Spongebob," in 2017 we went as each other, in 2018 we were "Taco Belle," in 2019 our entire office went as the cast of "The Office," and in 2020 we were Brennan and Dale from the movie Step Brothers.

