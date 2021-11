A 39-year-old man has been arrested after a forklift truck was used to pick up a parked car and ram it into a house.Officers were called to Wycombe Road, Studley Green, in Buckinghamshire after a member of the public reported seeing someone using a JCB forklift to lift up a parked 4x4.The car is then said to have been jammed into the property – both owned by the same person – causing “considerable damage”, though police noted no one inside was injured.Thames Valley Police said the 4x4 was left outside the house and a man was arrested on nearby Oakridge...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO