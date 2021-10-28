CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

China and Serbia praise 'steel friendship' amid growing ties

By DUSAN STOJANOVIC
WOKV
WOKV
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GFnAb_0cfLrQEe00
Serbia China Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, left, elbow bumps with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic after a news conference at the Serbia Palace in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Wang Yi is on a two-day official visit to Serbia. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) (Darko Vojinovic)

BELGRADE, Serbia — (AP) — Serbian officials praised their “steel friendship” with China during talks on Thursday with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi amid fears in the West that by heavily investing in the Balkan state, Beijing is trying to exert its political influence in that part of Europe.

Serbia, a European Union candidate country, and China have rapidly intensified economic and political relations in recent years, with Chinese companies taking over Serbia’s main copper and steel mills and building roads, factories and railway lines.

Chinese state banks have granted billions of dollars in loans to the Balkan country for the construction projects that are mostly conducted by Chinese workers.

China, which considers Serbia a major entry point to Europe for its Belt and Road economic and political initiative, has also been exporting drones and other military equipment to Serbia, as well as increasing police and state security cooperation.

Between 2005 and 2019, China is estimated to have invested about $10 billion in Serbia.

“In the political sphere, we don’t have any open issues,” Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told Wang at the opening of their meeting in Belgrade. “We have very good cooperation between our countries and we want to bring it to a higher level if possible.”

“Our friendship is honest and big and no wonder we call it ‘steel,’” Vucic said, adding that the economic cooperation increased threefold in the last five years.

China bought Serbia's only steel mill in 2016 and both sides have often described their relations as friendship of steel.

Wang said Thursday that the friendly relations between China and much smaller Serbia are based on equality and are sincere. “We are very proud of the development of our relations,” he said.

There is criticism in the West and among Serbia’s opposition groups that many of the construction deals between Serbia and China are done in an nontransparent manner, without proper tenders or details about the costs.

Also, environmentalists have warned that coal powered plants operated by Chinese companies in Serbia do not meet international greenhouse emissions standards, further contributing to Serbia becoming one of the most polluted states in Europe.

Although formally seeking EU membership, the populist Serbian president has been forging close political, economic and military ties with both China and Russia.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Intelligence agency warns that China is creating global genetic database that could give it dominance over U.S. health care industry and a decisive military edge

Intelligence officials on Friday issued new warnings about China's ambitions, saying it was collecting genetic data from around the world as part of a technological push that could give it a decisive military edge and dominance over the American healthcare sector. A report by the National Counterintelligence and Security Center...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese state media chief threatens air strike on US troops reported to be in Taiwan

After a report from the Wall Street Journal on Thursday claimed U.S. troops have been training troops in Taiwan for the past year, the editor-in-chief of the Chinese state-run Global Times said those U.S. troops should reveal their location and see whether they will be attacked and “eliminated” with a “targeted air strike” by China’s military.
MILITARY
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steel Mills#Ap#Serbian#Balkan#European Union#Chinese
The Atlantic

What Will Drive China to War?

President Xi Jinping declared in July that those who get in the way of China’s ascent will have their “heads bashed bloody against a Great Wall of steel.” The People’s Liberation Army Navy is churning out ships at a rate not seen since World War II, as Beijing issues threats against Taiwan and other neighbors. Top Pentagon officials have warned that China could start a military conflict in the Taiwan Strait or other geopolitical hot spots sometime this decade.
FOREIGN POLICY
Deadline

30,000 Visitors Locked Inside Shanghai Disneyland For Hours By Chinese Government After 1 Positive Covid Case

One woman who visited Shanghai Disneyland on Saturday either later tested positive for Covid or came into contact with someone who had it, according to reports. As a result, more than 30,000 visitors were locked in the park Sunday by Chinese government officials and forced to test negative before they were allowed to leave. According to AP “all 33,863 people who had been at the park” did indeed test negative. The Shanghai property would remain closed on Monday and Tuesday at the very least, according to a statement from park officials obtained by AP. Shanghai Disneyland told the WSJ “it would...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Could China ever invade Taiwan – and what would happen next?

With a record number of Chinese fighters flying sorties in Taiwan’s air defence zone in October, and rhetoric on all sides becoming more heated, many observers say the past few weeks have been the most tense in the region for decades. How serious is the prospect of an attempt by Beijing to take back the island that it has claimed since 1949 – and would an attack draw the US into a major international conflict?
POLITICS
AFP

'Stock up', China says, amid new Covid outbreak

China's government has urged citizens to stock up on daily necessities and for authorities to take steps to ensure adequate food supplies as the country adopts increasingly tight measures to contain its latest Covid outbreak. A notice posted on the website of the Ministry of Commerce late on Monday urged "families to store a certain amount of daily necessities as needed to meet daily life and emergencies". The directive made no mention of a food shortage or of whether the instructions were motivated by fears that Covid measures could disrupt supply chains or leave locked-down citizens in need of food. But China, which has kept its infection numbers relatively low through a Covid-zero strategy of border closures, targeted lockdowns and long quarantine periods, is increasingly adopting tough measures to contain the latest outbreak, especially ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics beginning on February 4.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
The Independent

China accuses US of 'lack of transparency' over sub accident

China on Tuesday accused the U.S. of a “lack of transparency and responsibility” regarding an accident in the South China Sea involving a Navy submarine last month. At a daily briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the U.S. should provide full details of the incident that has revived the dispute between the two countries over the strategic waterway. “We once again urge the U.S. to give a detailed account of the accident,” he said. Wang described what he called a “lack of transparency and responsibility” by the U.S. in following up with the incident.He said the U.S. has...
POLITICS
albuquerquenews.net

China cuts down magnesium production, disrupts Europe's car industry

POREG (Policy Research Group) reported that China that manufactures more than 95 per cent of Europe's magnesium requirements, has cut back on production leading to considerable disquiet in the European Union (EU), as magnesium is vital to sectors such as cars, aircraft, and electronics. At the recent EU leaders' summit...
ECONOMY
knoxvilletimes.com

EU calls to deepen ties with Taiwan amid growing threats from China

Taipei [Taiwan] October 21 (ANI): The European Union (EU) on Tuesday expressed to enhance ties with Taiwan and said the union has to address China's assertiveness and attempts to intimidate Taiwan's like-minded partners. The remarks came from EU Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager at a European Parliament plenary session focused...
POLITICS
Middletown Press

Taiwanese delegation in Prague to boost ties; China protests

PRAGUE (AP) — Taiwanese government ministers were visiting the Czech capital on Monday accompanied by dozens of business and research representatives to boost trade and investment, a move that has angered China. Minister of National Development Kung Ming-hsin is leading a delegation of 66 officials representing business and research groups...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
buffalonynews.net

China rejects EU report on ties with Taiwan

Bejing [China], October 21 (ANI): China on Thursday strongly condemned and rejected the report on the political relations and cooperation between the European Union (EU) and Taiwan adopted by the European Parliament. Speaking at a press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin urged the European Parliament to immediately stop...
CHINA
WDBO

Serbia introduces evening COVID passes amid infection surge

BELGRADE, Serbia — (AP) — Serbia on Wednesday introduced COVID-19 passes for indoor venues late at night following weeks of surging infections and relatively low vaccination rates. Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said the new measure will take effect on Saturday and will be applied starting from 10 p.m. in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
37K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy