LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City has announced they will begin work on water infrastructure construction that will affect traffic in central Lubbock. On November 8, contractors will begin the first of two shutdowns that will take place at the intersection of 50th Street and Indiana Avenue for the construction of water infrastructure. This project will shut down some northbound lanes on Indiana Avenue as well as some westbound lanes along 50th Street, and is expected to be completed by November 15.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO