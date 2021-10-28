CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

All Hallows Eve, All Saints Day, All Souls Day

By MELANIE SPEICHER
Sidney Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Oct. 31, many Americans celebrate All Hallows Eve (aka All Saints Eve or Halloween). The following day is celebrated by Catholics and Anglican Christians as All Saints’ Day, which is followed by All Souls’ Day, or Día de los Muertos in the Latino tradition. All Saint’s Eve (or...

www.sidneydailynews.com

Comments / 1

Related
CNN

All Saints' Day: The history and traditions behind the holiday

(CNN) — Every year on November 1, many Roman Catholics and other Christians around the world observe All Saints Day, which honors all saints of the church deemed to have attained heaven. In the Eastern Orthodox Church, All Saints Day is observed on the first Sunday after Pentecost. Here's a...
SOCIETY
Newsday

Asking the Clergy: What is All Souls' Day all about?

On the holy days following Halloween, Christian denominations across Long Island will be honoring those who have died during the past year. This week’s clergy discuss how they remember the departed with healing prayers and other special services. The Rev. Christopher Sullivan. Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, Hicksville. On All...
RELIGION
nd.edu

Alumni Association to host All Souls’ Day Grotto Prayer Service

The Notre Dame Alumni Association and FaithND will host their final campus-wide prayer service of 2021 in honor of All Souls’ Day from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the Grotto. All are welcome to attend and help offer prayers. Each year, the Alumni Association fields approximately 30,000...
NOTRE DAME, IN
Valley News

Sacred Heart Catholic Church to celebrate All Hallows’ Eve Oct. 31

Sacred Heart Catholic Church will be celebrating All Hallows’ Eve, also known as All Saints’ Eve, or as the secular world calls it, Halloween, in the church parking lot starting at 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31. “This will be a safe place to bring your children of all ages to go trick-or-treating and will also be an educational opportunity to learn about different saints,” organizer Robert Heltmach said. All adult parishioners are encouraged to participate by bringing candy to pass out to the children and dressing up as their favorite saint. There will be short biographies posted about the saints at the various trunks serving treats. The public is welcome to this fun, educational and festive celebration. All Hallows’ Eve falls Oct. 31 every year, and is the day before All H.
CELEBRATIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Saints Day#All Souls Day#Hallows#Americans#Catholics#Anglican Christians#D A De Los Muertos#Latino#Christian#The Catholic Church#Protestant#Celtic#English
kalb.com

Parade of the Saints: Cabrini students celebrate All Saints’ Day

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - “When the saints go marching in!” That was the song heard at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church Monday morning as Pre-K students walked through the doors dressed as their favorite saints. Every year, students at St. Frances Cabrini School participate in the All Saints’ Day Mass...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Bakersfield Californian

All welcome for St. Paul's All Souls Day celebration

From earliest times the church has set aside Nov. 2 as the day when Christians especially remember and pray for those who have died, for "all those whom we love but see no longer." All Souls’ Day — as it is called — finds its origins in the Christian affirmation...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
NebraskaTV

The spooky history of All Hallows Eve

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Halloween dates back to the ancient pagan harvest that held the belief that it was the day that the dead and living could walk the earth together, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. People would dress up in costumes and spend the night by bonfires for protection as they...
OMAHA, NE
Cornell Daily Sun

PONTIN | All Hallow’s Eve

On the Halloween expeditions of my youth, my allegiance was first to candy collection and second to the festivity of the holiday itself. I was (and still am, unfortunately) quite easily spooked, which tended to render me the least brave of the cohort with which I trick-or-treated. I would huddle sheepishly behind my companions as we ventured across front lawns entangled in caution tape and decorative tombstones, flinching a little as I searched for Babe Ruth candy bars at my neighbors’ doorsteps while decorative plastic spiders tracked me with their many eyes. My sole haunted hayride experience was tragic, to say the least; I was staunchly perplexed as to why chainsaws and children should ever be juxtaposed in the name of “good old fun.”
FESTIVAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Scotland
Red and Black

What to know about All Saints’ Day

All Saints Day, or All Hallows Day, is a Christian solemnity created as a time to celebrate all saints, known and unknown. As early as the fourth century, Christians held feasts to commemorate martyrs in their church. All Saints’ Day first appeared in a ninth-century English calendar by Pope Gregory...
FESTIVAL
International Business Times

All Souls' Day 2021: History, Quotes To Remember The Departed Souls

All Souls' Day is commemorated every year on Nov. 2 as a day for honoring the dead. The tradition of All Souls' Day began in 998 AD and was popularized by French monks who designated a specific day for remembering the dead. Although the celebrations started as a local festival, they soon spread throughout the Catholic Church during the next century.
CELEBRATIONS
KELOLAND TV

Allerheiligenstriezel! The ultimate sweet treat for All Saints Day

Today marks a long-standing tradition for many parents. You know, the day after Halloween is the perfect time to mine your child’s trick-or-treat bag and dig out all the good stuff you love and they won’t miss. But there is another tradition we want to tell you about today. And this one involves godparents. So, Ashley invited one of her children’s godparents to join her on the show today.
CELEBRATIONS
Newsday

Long Island Christians mark All Saints Day

Long Island Christians on Monday marked All Saints Day, when the faithful remember those who have died they believe live on in heaven. On All Saints Day, historical figures canonized as saints are celebrated. But so is anyone else believed to be in heaven, said Joseph Zwilling, a spokesman for the Archdiocese of New York.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
wbrz.com

Origins of 'All Saints Day' and related observances

Following the October 31 festivities associated with the secular holiday commonly known as Halloween is the commemoration of a holy day observed by members of the Catholic Church and other religions. The devout mark Monday, November 1 as All Saints' Day and use it to honor the lives of the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
pncguam.com

Sumay cemetery graves blessed on All Souls Day

A prayer and blessing of the graves was held at Sumay Cemetery on U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) Nov. 2 for All Souls Day. Father Richard Kidd, from Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Santa Rita, blessed the graves to honor and remember those buried at the cemetery. Also present to pay his respects was Santa Rita Mayor Dale Alvarez.
RELIGION
longislandweekly.com

Catholic Cemeteries Slate Traditional All Souls Day Masses

Holy Rood, Holy Sepulchre and Queen of All Saints celebrate on Tuesday, November 2. All Souls Day is a day where many family members visit and attend Mass to remember loved ones who have passed on in prior years. Traditionally, each year on All Souls Day, bishops and/or priests from the Diocese of Rockville Centre have celebrated Masses at Cemetery of the Holy Rood in Westbury, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Coram, and Queen of All Saints Cemetery in Central Islip.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
pncguam.com

Masses are being celebrated, All Souls Day, at Catholic churches

Masses are being celebrated at most Catholic churches on Guam instead of at island cemeteries on All Souls Day. The Archdiocese of Agaña affirms announcements made by the management of Catholic and private cemeteries that Masses will not be celebrated at their sites this year as a safety precaution against COVID-19.
FESTIVAL
Port Arthur News

All Saints Day: Catholics, Christians gather to honor saints and loved ones

One of the largest churches in Port Arthur will be opening their doors to all for a 6:30 p.m. bilingual mass in honor of All Saints’ Day. “It is the day we celebrate the ones that we believe are in Heaven right now,” said Vicki Espinola, parish secretary, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. “The Catholic church observes all the saints by name and we know those for sure are in Heaven.”
PORT ARTHUR, TX
foxbangor.com

Bangor school observes All Saints Day

BANGOR — Monday was the first day of November, perhaps more commonly known as All Saints Day. To mark the day, All Saints Catholic School in Bangor held a mass at 9:30 a.m. with students from both schools. The group reflected on its own call to holiness in a variety...
BANGOR, ME
Herald Democrat

MOMENTS WITH THE MINISTER: All Saints Day

November 1 is recognized as All Saints Day, an observance to honor the many saints throughout the Church’s history who do not have a separate day to remember their individual memory. All Saints is a day to recognize the unity Christians have in the Body of Christ. Even where there...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy