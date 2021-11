Lionel Messi has confirmed that one day, he will go back to live in Barcelona - and perhaps even play for the club he spent 21 years at. Messi sensationally left Barca over the summer after 672 goals and 288 assists in 778 appearances for the Catalan outfit. He is yet to score a league goal in the navy of PSG and yet the legendary no.10 has already got his eyes set on a return to the city that he made his name at - just don't ask him if he'll play for Barca again.

