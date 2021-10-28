The First Timer’s Guide To Bermuda Travel

Martha’s Vineyard is a fun, quirky place: Until recently, alcohol could not be sold in any town that did not have an “o” in its name. But rest assured, there’s plenty of fine wining and dining to be had. Accessible only by ferry, boat, or plane, the island’s population of 17,000 swells to more than 150,000 in the summer, with nary a stoplight in sight. Famous residents abound, including the Obamas, whom you might spot enjoying a chef’s tasting dinner at The Sweet Life Cafe in Oak Bluffs or browsing at the Bunch of Grapes Bookstore.
Comments / 0