The First Timer’s Guide To Bermuda Travel

TravelPulse
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBermuda on the brain? We don’t blame you! From pink-sand beaches to...

www.travelpulse.com

adafruit.com

NASA’s Guide to Near-Light-Speed Travel #SpaceSaturday

Here’s a kid-friendly guide to traveling just as fast as one can travel, from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. So, you’ve just put the finishing touches on upgrades to your spaceship, and now it can fly at almost the speed of light. We’re not quite sure how you pulled it off, but congratulations! Before you fly off on your next vacation, however, watch this handy video to learn more about near-light-speed safety considerations, travel times, and distances between some popular destinations around the universe.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Harper's Bazaar

The Insider’s Guide to Traveling Italy

For centuries, Italy was the preferred destination for poetically-minded nobles from across northern Europe. The “grand tour” was an exercise in communing with the ancient Roman world at a time when it was considered the height of culture to contemplate its romantically crumbling relics and vine-clad temples. But these “grand trippers” gave little thought to Italy beyond its artifacts and ghosts. For them, Italy—as a living, breathing culture—was an afterthought.
LIFESTYLE
urbanmatter.com

A Guide to Travelling in the Himalayas

At over 2,500km long and home to the world’s tallest peak, the Himalayas are a top tourist destination for millions of people around the world. Every year, over 700,000 head to the mountains, many of whom have one goal: to summit Everest. The Himalayas span five countries, and with increasing...
WORLD
TravelPulse

Royal Caribbean Set To Expand Perfect Day at CocoCay

Royal Caribbean International is poised to expand its private island experience in the Bahamas in the coming year. In a third-quarter 2021 update on the cruise line's earnings, CEO Michael Bayley was clear that Perfect Day at CocoCay is "leading the charge" when it comes to consumer demand for sailings from the East Coast and also confirmed that the company is "reengaging" on plans to expand and bolster its destination projects nearly 20 months into the COVID-19 pandemic.
LIFESTYLE
Boston Magazine

The Zen Traveler’s Guide to Boston Logan Airport

Gotta make a flight this holiday season? Don’t stress—just follow these insider tips for staying grounded before you take off. Read all about the latest gym openings, healthy events, and fitness trends in our twice weekly Wellness newsletter. Make parking painless—and cheaper. No more driving like a daredevil to find...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Magazine

Travel Guide: Indulge Your Senses on Virgin Gorda

Before the deep freeze sets in, chill out in the British Virgin Islands’ most breathtaking destination. From day trips to weekend getaways, our biweekly Traveler newsletter shows you the best of New England and beyond. There’s a reason the British Virgin Islands have been known as “the billionaires’ playground” since...
TRAVEL
travelnoire.com

The Black Traveler's Guide To Navigating Istanbul, Turkey

Istanbul, Turkey, the largest city in the country, is overflowing with an incredible amount of history and culture. Straddling both Europe and Asia, the city offers a unique blend of cultures and is welcoming to people from all over. Not sure where to begin with planning your Istanbul adventure?. Look...
WORLD
TravelPulse

Ultimate Guide To Becoming a Travel Agent

As the travel industry readies for a boom, there has never been a greater need for travel advisors. As the pandemic subsides, the desire to travel has never been greater, but traveling, especially internationally, has become much more complex. Following the "Great Resignation," many people are seeking new careers, particularly...
LIFESTYLE
orangecoast.com

Your Travel Guide to Martha’s Vineyard

Martha’s Vineyard is a fun, quirky place: Until recently, alcohol could not be sold in any town that did not have an “o” in its name. But rest assured, there’s plenty of fine wining and dining to be had. Accessible only by ferry, boat, or plane, the island’s population of 17,000 swells to more than 150,000 in the summer, with nary a stoplight in sight. Famous residents abound, including the Obamas, whom you might spot enjoying a chef’s tasting dinner at The Sweet Life Cafe in Oak Bluffs or browsing at the Bunch of Grapes Bookstore.
RECIPES
TravelPulse

Top Crowd-Free Destinations for Holiday Travel 2021

Amid the pandemic last year, many workers scrapped holiday vacation plans—a move that made perfect sense during a global crisis. But here we are approaching the final months of 2021 and while things aren’t completely back to normal, the travel world has opened considerably—which means there are far fewer reasons to let vacation days go to waste again. For those who’d like to squeeze in some last-minute holiday galavanting, but still prefer to maintain social distancing, there are plenty of intriguing options. With input from Expedia and Travelzoo experts (and a few suggestions of our own) here’s a look at destinations where you can enjoy a fun holiday getaway and also find opportunities to escape the crush of crowds.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Book your Family Vacation at the ALL NEW Hotel Tropical Deluxe Princess Beach Resort

The Hotel Tropical Deluxe Princess Beach Resort & Spa blends in with the incomparable beauty of Bavaro Beaches located in the province of Altagracia in the Dominican Republic. Just 35 km from Punta Cana airport, the resort is surrounded by a magnificent palm grove and is located right on the beach, making it ideal for happy family vacations.
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

10% Voyage Savings When you Book Early!

Book your voyage (way) ahead of time and get rewarded for it. Securing your sailing 180 days before departure earns you 10% off the voyage fare or book between 179-121 days out for 5% off.
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

Travel Advisors Share Why They Love ALG Vacations

We spoke with top travel advisors at the 2021 Ascend Conference in Cancun, Mexico to find out what they like most about Apple Leisure Group Vacations. ALG Vacations is made up of several award-winning brands and was recently acquired by Hyatt. Travel Agents Are Back!. Korea Simmers With Cultural Experiences...
TRAVEL
eturbonews.com

Tourist Journey Launches the World’s First Personalized Travel Platform

As the travel industry has learned the hard way over the Covid-19 pandemic, flexibility is crucial for survival in the pandemic era. Probably no sector experienced as much mayhem as the global tourism industry, as the company behind Tourist Israel, Israel’s premier online tourism company, can well attest. As a response to the near-total shutdown of Israel to tourism, the company pivoted focus to the rest of the globe. Now it has launched another game-changing venture that harnesses technology to create a unique global travel product. Tourist Journey is a hi-tech travel platform that offers a curated selection of day tours, multi-day packages, and hotels designed to give the discerning traveler the very best of what their destination has to offer. Spanning a roster of 20 countries and growing, travelers can find excellent tours and experiences led by real local guides, dedicated to giving visitors an intimate encounter with their country. Tourist Journey is passionate about giving travelers something beyond the standard tourist experience, and its offerings are a real reflection of that.
TRAVEL
Mens Journal

Last-Minute Travel Guide to Reykjavík, Iceland

When the Fagradalsfjall volcano suddenly erupted earlier this year in Iceland, locals and tourists alike descended on the mountain to party like it was 1999. Or 1239. Anyway, which was the last time there’d been any volcanic activity out on the Reykjanes Peninsula (about an hour’s drive south of Reykjavík). Hot dog vendors set up shop as the lava continued to flow for months. There were even reports of faraway bars live-streaming the whole thing. The magma has since cooled, but the volcano is still a hit. Park the car, walk on the black rocks, and pretend you’re on the moon. That’s the thing about Iceland: It’s alive and always changing.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

ExtraordinIRIE Agents Key to Travel's Return

The biggest conference of independent travel agents in Canada is happening this week in Jamaica, and Flemming Friisdahl, Founder and President, The Travel Agent Next Door and his team couldn’t be happier. “We were pushed hard. Some people suggested we should do a virtual conference. And I'm probably a little...
TRAVEL
Washington Post

Your guide to safer holiday travel

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience. As we approach the second holiday season of the pandemic, the landscape is much different from last year. In 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked Americans to stay home for the holidays as we awaited the arrival of vaccines. Now, nearly 68 percent of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated, and kids as young as 5 can now join those ranks.
TRAVEL
therecordlive.com

Dickie Colburn "a guide's guide"

Anybody from our part of the world who fishes has in some way been influenced by the man everyone referred to as "Dickie", he cut a wide path and will forever be remembered for his exploits both on and off the water. I can honestly say his influence on my life was a big reason for many of the good things that have happened to me personally and professionally. As a young aspiring guide, I clung to his every word, from his weekly column in The Record Newspapers, on the therecordlive.com and to his segment on KOGT's "Let's Go Fishing" show, what dickie said was gospel.
HOBBIES
TravelPulse

Experience Two New Cruise Itineraries Out of Galveston

Cruisers can now explore the cruise port of Galveston, Texas before heading on Norwegian Cruise Line’s new ship, the Norwegian Prima, which is offering seven-day or 11-day cruises out of the port in 2022 and 2023. The seven-day cruise is the round-trip “Caribbean: Harvest Caye, Cozumel & Roatan” itinerary. Stopping...
GALVESTON, TX
TravelPulse

Magic is HERE: Save up to 20% on select rooms at Disneyland Resort

You can feel it as you near the Parks. That excitement, realizing that you’re finally getting to experience the joy and laughter you’ve been dreaming about. Because the gates are open, and to all who have been longing for this happy place, we’re thrilled to say:Magic is here. Magic is...
TRAVEL

