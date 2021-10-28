The First Timer’s Guide To Bermuda Travel

As the travel industry has learned the hard way over the Covid-19 pandemic, flexibility is crucial for survival in the pandemic era. Probably no sector experienced as much mayhem as the global tourism industry, as the company behind Tourist Israel, Israel’s premier online tourism company, can well attest. As a response to the near-total shutdown of Israel to tourism, the company pivoted focus to the rest of the globe. Now it has launched another game-changing venture that harnesses technology to create a unique global travel product. Tourist Journey is a hi-tech travel platform that offers a curated selection of day tours, multi-day packages, and hotels designed to give the discerning traveler the very best of what their destination has to offer. Spanning a roster of 20 countries and growing, travelers can find excellent tours and experiences led by real local guides, dedicated to giving visitors an intimate encounter with their country. Tourist Journey is passionate about giving travelers something beyond the standard tourist experience, and its offerings are a real reflection of that.

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO