WASHINGTON - When his first home game as coach of the Washington Wizards finally arrived, Wes Unseld Jr. hardly had time to take in all the emotions that came with the moment. He had helped unveil a bronze bust of his father, the legendary Washington center, coach and general manager, the night before the game. His mother, sister, wife, children and a few friends had come out to cheer him on. An energetic crowd of 15,407 at Capital One Arena gave him a warm welcome when he was introduced for the first time on the big screen.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO