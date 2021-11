Surprising his fans with a major announcement on Wednesday, rapper Comethazine has officially revealed that he's dropping a new full-length album in a couple of days. As he continues to terrorize the rap game, Comethazine has become an underground hero, racking up hundreds of millions of streams on songs like "Walk" and "Bands." Known for his strong ear for menacing beats, the deranged look in his eyes, and his hard-hitting rhymes about robbing, killing, and more, Co returns with his new single "Six Flags," dropping the music video ahead of Comethazine The Album.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO