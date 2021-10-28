2021 report card: Cam Bedrosian

324/.364/.479, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 26% K%, 5.2% BB%, 121 wrc+, 0.5 fWAR. I would be lying to you all if I said before the 2021 season that I either knew who Matt Vierling was, or that I thought he would be productive for the Phillies. Just being honest. However, the truth is, in the 34 games Vierling saw the diamond, he was a spark that this team desperately needed. While Vierling did have limited plate appearances (77), he managed to post a way above league average wrc+ of 121, and reach base at a very good rate (.364) as well. Talk about taking advantage of your opportunities. Vierling also hit the ball hard, often. Posting an average exit velocity of 91.5, and a HardHit% of 53.8% (for reference, Bryce Harper had 92.5 and 49.7% respectively in 2021) per Baseball Savant. I know we all remember the final game of August against the Nationals, where in a 12-6 beatdown, Vierling went 4-5 scoring 2 runs. That is when he hit my radar, and probably yours as well.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO