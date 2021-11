I have three beautiful grandchildren and as you’d expect, I have several pictures of them all over the house – annual school pictures and a set of studio portraits. For the past two birthdays and last Christmas, their mother, my daughter, sent me framed photos of the girls. They are very “arty”, not at all clear: one has the sun flaring all across the picture, another is blurred, a third is in a grainy black and white interior. To be frank they are not to my taste at all. Nevertheless they joined the others on the shelves in the sitting room.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 5 DAYS AGO