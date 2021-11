Researchers recently published a paper in which they seek to understand how far we can go with wind and solar. The research analyzes 39 years of hourly wind and solar generation data across 42 countries. An evaluation of “perfect” transmission without energy storage finds that the most reliable renewable electricity systems are wind-heavy and satisfy countries’ electricity demand in 72% to 91% of hours (or in 83% to 94% of hours by adding 12 hours of storage).

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO