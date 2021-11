Only 38% of consumers in the UK remained loyal to their usual brands in supermarkets during the pandemic. The research by artificial intelligence specialist Antuit.ai found that consumers who switched were more likely to have traded down on grocery brands during the period than those who traded up from own-label to brands. 20% said they traded down from brands to own-label during the pandemic, compared to just 14% who traded up.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 2 DAYS AGO