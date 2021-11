Bill Anderson is a legend, plain and simple. The 84-year-old singer-songwriter, sometimes known as "Whisperin' Bill," has done it all during his long career. Since the early 1960s, Anderson has released more than 40 studio albums, recorded seven No. 1 songs and written or co-written countless hits for other artists. In fact, one of the most impressive things about Anderson is his versatility: He's the soft voice behind many classic country songs, but he's also the writer or co-writer of plenty of your current favorites (songs from Brad Paisley, George Strait and Kenny Chesney, to name a few).

