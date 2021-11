Never in a million years did I think Scott Cooper and Guillermo del Toro would end up collaborating on a horror film. Unless, of course, if you want to count Cooper’s first foray into the aforementioned genre in the little-known ‘For Sale by Owner’, even though he only served as a screenwriter and one of the co-producers. And besides, Cooper is mostly associated with drama and crime genres like ‘Crazy Heart’, ‘Out of the Furnace’ and ‘Black Mass’. So, it’s kind of interesting to see Cooper directing a horror film for the first time. Coupled with the creepy subject matter related to the Wendigo folklore, the film, at least on paper, sounds very intriguing.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO