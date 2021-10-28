CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wavelabs and Valoe collaborate on customized LED solar simulator for VIPV applications

By WAVELABS Solar Metrology Systems GmbH
 6 days ago

The device will allow Valoe's engineering and R&D team to validate complex composite assemblies, some of them will be odd shaped and even 3 dimensional. Valoe is engineering high-tech PV modules specifically for the use as a power source for solar electric...

PV system design for low-cost hot water production

A group of scientists at the University of Cordoba, in Spain, has developed a. photovoltaic system design for hot water production that is claimed to use around 95% of the available energy it can generate. The system consists of a 300-liter water tank with electric resistance, connected to a 1.6...
India tenders 1.2 GW of wind-solar hybrid projects

Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) has opened bids to set up an aggregate 1.2 GW of capacity on the interstate transmission system in India. The projects will be installed on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis. The SECI will sign 25-year power purchase agreements with the hybrid power developers at the...
Qorvo Acquires United Silicon Carbide (UnitedSiC), a Leading Provider of Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductors

The acquisition of United Silicon Carbide expands Qorvo’s reach into the fast-growing markets for electric vehicles (EVs), industrial power, circuit protection, renewables and data center power. United Silicon Carbide will become part of Qorvo’s Infrastructure & Defense Products (IDP) business and will be led by Dr. Chris Dries, who was formerly United Silicon Carbide’s president and CEO and is now general manager of Qorvo’s Power Device Solutions.
Webinar Q&A: The future of back contact technology

Can IBC/MWT/CBS (back-contact) modules compete with bifacial PERC technology? Because IBC/MWT/CBS does not have bifacial capability?. Hugo Schoot: Typically, bifacial modules are ground-mounted and installed 1m+ from the ground (often on trackers) to enable bifacial energy yield gains of 8-12%. Back-contact modules find their application primarily in rooftop installations, where they can leverage their superior power density and aesthetics. So, in that sense there is no direct competition. It is not likely that rooftop installations will adapt large shares of bifacial modules because of minimal bifacial gains and weight reasons. However, we do foresee that in the future, as the cell cost-down roadmap progresses, back-contact modules will increasingly be deployed in the ground-mounted segment too. Depending on ground albedo conditions we believe that due to the lower resistive losses, lower NOCT and reflective gains from the CBS, back-contact modules will be able to compete with bifacial modules in a significant share of the ground-mount market too.
Mathematical model to predict rooftop PV system yield

Being able to accurately forecast the energy yield of a PV system is important in convincing investors of the returns solar can achieve, as well as providing a benchmark for owners and operators to better understand how a project is performing. And as PV technology continues to diversify, with more...
Lead-absorbing encapsulation for 18.5%-efficient mini perovskite solar module

A Chinese-U.S. research group has fabricated a mini perovskite solar module with a novel encapsulation technique based on the use of a self-healable, lead-adsorbing ionogel that prevents lead leakage. The ionogel is based on the polymer poly(acrylic acid), which is also known as PAA, and is claimed to enhance the...
UK developer announces 1.3 GW of solar capacity and 2 GWh of batteries

As the latest make-or-break-billed COP26 climate change conference unfolds in Glasgow, London-based clean power developer Queequeg Renewables has announced details of giga-scale plans for solar and battery projects. The company, based in Brentford, West London, yesterday said plans for the first projects in a 1.3 GW solar project pipeline consisting...
Jinko and Tongwei strengthen supply chain tie-up

Chinese solar supply chain companies JinkoSolar and Tongwei today announced plans to deepen the strategic relationship they entered in February. Jinko today said it would invest RMB450 million ($70.3 million) in a 15% stake in Tongwei subsidiary Sichuan Yongxiang Energy Technology, which is planning a 100,000 ton annual capacity polysilicon production line in Leshan, in Sichuan province, near monosilicon wafer production facilities owned by Jinko.
Cambridge scientists develop Zinc-ion battery that stores solar energy

University of Cambridge researchers have developed a photo-rechargeable zinc-ion battery that is able to harvest and store solar energy. “These cells were conceived as a low-cost energy harvesting and storage solution for off-grid communities in developing countries,” Professor Michael Volder told pv magazine. The battery was built with a photocathode...
JinkoSolar Launches Next-generation N-type Ultra-efficiency Tiger Neo Modules

The New Tiger Neo adopts N-type TOPCon technology with further enhancements in performance, power, energy density, and reliability. The new module delivers a maximum power output of up to 620W into mass production, with an ultra-high conversion efficiency of up to 22.30%. Better Power Generation Performance. JinkoSolar’s N-type TOPCon technology...
Analyzing the opportunity for perovskite solar module production in India

Perovskite solar cells have long held the promise for high efficiency and low production costs. And as scientists make real progress solving their well-documented challenges with long-term stability, the industry is beginning to picture what large-scale production of this technology could actually look like – either integrated into silicon cell manufacturing as a tandem device, or as a standalone perovskite solar cell.
Ingeteam showcases three-phase inverter for commercial and utility scale projects

Spanish inverter manufacturer Ingeteam has launched a three-phase string inverter for commercial,. industrial and large scale solar projects. Dubbed Ingecon Sun Storage 100TL, the inverter has an efficiency of 98.8% and a European efficiency rating of 98.1%. The device also features maximum DC voltage of 1,100 V and an input voltage range of 570-850 V.
When oversized is really the right size

Researchers recently published a paper in which they seek to understand how far we can go with wind and solar. The research analyzes 39 years of hourly wind and solar generation data across 42 countries. An evaluation of “perfect” transmission without energy storage finds that the most reliable renewable electricity systems are wind-heavy and satisfy countries’ electricity demand in 72% to 91% of hours (or in 83% to 94% of hours by adding 12 hours of storage).
Solliance hits 29.2% efficiency on perovskite/silicon tandem solar cell

European Solliance Solar Research (Solliance), a consortium based in the Netherlands, said last week that researchers from three of its partners – the Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research (TNO), EnergyVille, and the Eindhoven University of Technology – have achieved a 29.2% power conversion efficiency on a transparent bifacial perovskite solar cell combined with a crystalline silicon solar cell in a four-terminal tandem configuration.
Solar Frontier abandons thin-film, launches 250 W monocrystalline panel

Japanese copper/indium/selenium (CIS) thin-film PV module manufacturer Solar Frontier, a unit of Japanese energy company Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd, has unveiled its first monocrystalline solar module just weeks after announcing its intent to stop CIS production at its Kunitomi factory in the middle of last month. “We have decided to close the production of CIS solar cell modules by the end of June 2022,” the company said in a statement released at the time.
New Learn OnRobot Platform Provides Collaborative Application Know-How

OnRobot, the world leader in tools for collaborative robot applications, has launched Learn OnRobot, a free online training platform that guides users, step-by-step, through the process of designing and deploying Robot applications featuring OnRobot tools such as grippers, vision cameras, processing kits, and sensors in setups with all major cobot and light industrial robot brands.
US utility paying solar customers to adopt energy storage

Electric utility Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) is incentivizing more than 50,000 residential and commercial solar power owners within Utah to install utility-managed sonnen batteries. The company will use the batteries as part of a virtual power plant. RMP said it will pay solar owners a one-time incentive of $400 to...
Promoting skill development in solar pumps

The training is being conducted over an online platform using innovative tools like practical videos, presentations and handbooks. Earlier in September this year, SwitchON had initiated an Introductory Workshop on Solar Pump Technician training and more than 2000 participants had registered from over 100 institutes in 28 states. The training was conceptualised on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, i.e., 5th September 2021, and has certified the participants after the 12-hour workshop.
Sunman unveils 430 W glass free solar module

Chinese solar module manufacturer Sunman has launched a new panel series with a power output of up to 430 W. “An innovation combining proven crystalline silicon solar cells with Sunman's patented composite material, eArc has the same durability and robustness of conventional glass modules,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. “However, unlike glass, eArc is akin to a flexible ‘solar skin' that is 70% lighter and up to 95% thinner.”
Salesforce and DocuSign Team Up to Enable Contract Collaboration Through Slack, Help Drive Customer Revenue, and Create Digital-First Customer Experiences

Salesforce and DocuSign announced an expansion of their global strategic partnership to build new joint solutions that make it easier for customers to accelerate how agreements are facilitated around the world. New innovations will automate the contract process with AI-based, smart solutions that improve the customer experience of preparing, signing, and managing agreements, drive faster ROI, and increase collaboration amongst organizations with Slack functionality.
