CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Business owners react to dispensary zones

By Jason Burger
KHQ Right Now
 7 days ago

BILLINGS - Billings City Council is limiting where marijuana dispensaries can open if voters decide to legalize recreational dispensaries in city limits next week. Some business owners aren't bothered by dispensaries, but others don't want them around at all. "I've been against it since high school and junior high,...

www.khq.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

NYC, 4 Labor Unions Reach Agreement On Vaccine Mandates For City Workers; Firefighter Unions Submit Counter-Offer

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City has reached an agreement with four labor unions on vaccine mandates for city workers. The deal affirms the city’s right to impose those mandates but also allows workers who requested exemptions to stay on the payroll while they await a decision. The agreement applies to employees who requested those religious or medical exemptions by Nov. 2. They will be required to get tested weekly until a decision is made. WATCH: FDNY Union Officials Give Update On City Vaccine Mandate — Meanwhile, firefighter unions say they need to look over the provisions of the agreement and give members time to properly file for exemptions. “Now we’re in a spot where these guys have, under this provision, under this proposal, until [Friday] night, so it’s very tight timelines. There are other issues in there that we deemed were worthy of a counter-offer to see if we can get to a reasonable place,” said Edward Kelly, president of the International Association of Firefighters. Unions for members of the FDNY submitted their counter-offer Thursday afternoon. They are urging firefighters who will seek exemptions to get their paperwork ready.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sheridan Media

Wyoming Business Owners Express Concern With Mandate Legislation

Business leaders from across the state are urging legislators to proceed cautiously in their work on bills to temper a proposed federal coronavirus vaccine mandate. More than 40 officials and representatives from numerous different businesses and industries spoke for more than five hours on Monday either in defense or opposition to the two bills in the Wyoming Legislature related to vaccine mandates.
SMALL BUSINESS
Durango Herald

Durango City Council separates Buckley Park in expectation of buying property

Durango City Council on Tuesday agreed to subdivide the property that makes up Buckley Park and the Durango School District 9-R Administration Building into two properties, which will pave the way for the city to take ownership of the park. The division of the 4.73-acre plot is necessary to continue...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
kynt1450.com

Freeman Business Owner Threatens To Sue The City

The city of Freeman and members of the Freeman City Council recently were threatened with a lawsuit by Lawrence West, owner of The Whiskey House, a new restaurant in Freeman. West appeared before the council and said he would sue the city for failing to address his application for a liquor license…
FREEMAN, SD
Niles Daily Star

Niles residents, business owners weigh in on downtown cannabis

NILES — Residents and business owners in the city of Niles were given the opportunity to hash out their opinions Monday evening regarding the cannabis industry. The Niles City Council hosted a special meeting at the City of Niles Fire Department, 1345 E. Main St., to gather public input regarding cannabis facilities in the downtown sector of the city.
NILES, MI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Financial relief for Rockford small business owners

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Small businesses struggling to recover from the pandemic may get additional relief from the City of Rockford. Over the last year, the “Community and Economic Development Department” has awarded $15,000 loans to businesses with five or fewer employees. In total, the city handed out $930,000 in micro-enterprise loans to qualifying companies. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Kait 8

Heartland business owners on the search for workers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - There are thousands of jobs opening across the country, but business owners are having a hard time finding workers to fill them. “The pool of applicants has decreased,” said Keri Vandeven, owner of Scooter’s Coffee. Vandeven’s been able keep enough workers during the pandemic, but...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoning Regulations#Dispensary#City Limits#Back To Back#Bitterroot Cabinetry#Seed Of Life Labs
WBAY Green Bay

Home, business owners asked to complete broadband survey

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Your help is needed to determine how officials will guide infrastructure investment in northeast Wisconsin. Non-profit New North, Inc. are asking households and businesses in northeast Wisconsin to finish a survey about current broadband service conditions. The survey ends this Friday. While you can take...
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Kait 8

Business owners hoping to revitalize alleys downtown

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Businesses in downtown Jonesboro are looking to make some upgrades to their alleyways. The idea came after the fire marshal advised some local businesses to upgrade their emergency exits and bring them up to code. Guy Pardew said he took care of the businesses by creating...
JONESBORO, AR
The Daily Inter Lake

Kalispell restricts pot dispensaries to industrial zones

The Kalispell City Council on Monday approved new rules regarding marijuana, restricting the sale, cultivation and manufacture of marijuana to the city’s industrial zones. Council members Chad Graham, Tim Kluesner, Ryan Hunter, Sam Nunnally and Kari Gabriel, as well as Mayor Mark Johnson, voted for an amended motion that approved marijuana businesses in the industrial zones.
KALISPELL, MT
MinnPost

How each St. Paul ward voted on the rent stabilization ordinance

This election, voters in both Minneapolis and St. Paul passed ballot measures on rent control with around 53 percent of votes in favor. The charter amendment in Minneapolis allows the city council to enact rent control, while St. Paul’s measure specifies a 3 percent cap on rents per year, with some to-be-determined provision for variances.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy