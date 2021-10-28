CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Stiffest charge stands for ex-cop who killed Daunte Wright

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uy3sX_0cfLkBv600
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows Kim Potter, a former Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer. Potter, a former suburban Minneapolis police officer who has said she meant to use a Taser instead of a handgun when she shot and killed Daunte Wright in April is laying out her potential defenses ahead of her November 2021 trial. (Hennepin County Sheriff via AP, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota judge has denied a defense request to dismiss the most serious charge against a former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she meant to use a Taser instead of a handgun when she fatally shot Black motorist Daunte Wright.

Former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter will stand trial in Hennepin County on first- and second-degree manslaughter charges in the death of Wright, who was shot after being stopped April 11 for a traffic violation.

Potter, who is white, was initially charged with second-degree manslaughter, which requires a finding that she acted with “culpable negligence” in Wright’s death.

Prosecutors later added a first-degree manslaughter count against Potter, alleging she recklessly handled a firearm and endangered Wright’s safety when death or great bodily harm was reasonably foreseeable.

In allowing the first-degree manslaughter charge, Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu said Wednesday that she only had to view the evidence in the light most favorable to the prosecution and make a finding of “probable cause,” meaning it was more probable than not that a crime was committed.

She noted the state will have a much higher burden of proving the crime beyond a reasonable doubt during a trial, the Star Tribune reported.

For a conviction on the first-degree charge, a jury would have to find that Potter was aware of the risk of killing Wright and “made a conscious decision to act without regard” to the risk, Chu wrote.

Potter was training officer Anthony Luckey when he stopped Wright for an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror and expired tabs, according to officials. When Luckey ran a records check, he found there was an active arrest warrant for a weapons violation against Wright.

According to body camera video, Luckey tried to arrest Wright and put handcuffs on him, but Wright spun away and got back in the car. Within seconds, Potter warned Wright that she was going to use her stun gun. Potter drew her service weapon instead, however, and fired a single shot.

Realizing her mistake, Potter became hysterical and said she had grabbed the wrong weapon.

On evidentiary matters, Chu ruled that Wright’s criminal record and allegations, including that he shot someone in the head, was a member of a street gang, assaulted and robbed a man in March and was subject to restraining orders, may only be admissible if Potter was aware of Wright’s prior conduct.

Comments / 59

Jules Miller
6d ago

The kid was stopped for expired tabs first and foremost, NOT a hanging air freshener! See how the media tries to make Potter more guilty than the felon? This is a black vs white trial, with black in the driver seat.

Reply(17)
33
Bill Johnson
6d ago

why not hold the kid responsible, his actions dictated the out come. stop blaming the cop, blame the criminal.

Reply(9)
29
Iron Pitt
6d ago

Yeah, we believe she didn’t know that the taser was on her left side, bright yellow and weighed 3 pounds less than a gun….throw her in prison with Chauvin, these white supremacist MAGAts have to be stopped!

Reply(6)
14
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Detective: Rittenhouse shouted ‘Friendly!’ to pursuer

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse shouted “Friendly! Friendly! Friendly!” as he was being chased by a man he eventually shot to death during street protests against racial injustice, a police detective testified — in a confrontation the defense portrayed as “the classic ambush.”. Video took center stage Wednesday in...
KENOSHA, WI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

638K+
Followers
341K+
Post
293M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy