Jaron Ennis is piecing together a strong boxing résumé, but he’s looking for a shot at the title. He’s also looking for names to add to his legacy. Welterweight boxer Jaron Ennis, also known by his nickname ‘Boots,’ is quickly becoming one of the most promising fighters in the division and maybe in all of boxing. He’s got an undefeated record, but he’s still chasing his first world title.

