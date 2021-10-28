CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump Jr. sells ‘Alec Baldwin kills people’ shirt

By Peter Burke
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonald Trump Jr. is selling shirts lampooning actor Alec Baldwin for the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on a film set last week. The eldest son of former President Donald...

Sharon Froschauer
6d ago

This kind of thing no matter who you are is just not OK And anyone who profits off a tragedy needs serious help!! What is the world coming to!!

Karin Serianni
6d ago

I'm a Trump fan,but what his son did was childish and uncalled for. Time to grow up. you should never relish in someone's misery

nikolas
5d ago

This guy needs to keep his mouth shut,,his secret service protection should be over by now if i was him i would pretend im good person..

PUBLIC SAFETY

