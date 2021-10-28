CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orioles offseason positional breakdown: Cedric Mullins, Austin Hays create stable outfield entering 2022

By Jon Meoli, Baltimore Sun
 6 days ago

Without playoff baseball filling their days, October is an occasion for the Orioles to take stock of their roster and start planning how they’ll put together their 2022 team.

That doesn’t just include which players will be back and who might replace them. For a team like the Orioles, who are starting to bring some of the products from executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias’ promised “elite talent pipeline” up to the majors, that planning also includes forecasting when their prospects could join the major league team and start contributing.

At some positions, prospects climbing the ladder will find an established part of their future blocking their way to the majors. Others don’t have much resistance once they arrive, and others are somewhere in between.

This month, we’ll break down how the Orioles got through 2021 at each position, which prospects are on the cusp of joining that mix and how all that will color their offseason plans.

Last week, we reviewed the catchers and first basemen . This week has included the infielders , and now, it's time for the outfield, a position where the Orioles' top young talent has long resided and is now thriving in the majors.

The mainstays

The Orioles began 2021 with five outfielders competing for four spots, counting the designated hitter, but early injuries to DJ Stewart, Austin Hays and Anthony Santander followed by Ryan Mountcastle’s move back to first base settled the position quite nicely.

The whole outfield, and really the whole team, revolved around Cedric Mullins in center field. Having abandoned switch-hitting, he became a force at the top of the Orioles’ lineup as an All-Star , the Most Valuable Oriole and a Silver Slugger candidate who hit 30 home runs with an .878 OPS, recorded 30 steals and played Gold Glove-caliber defense.

He took MVO honors from last year’s winner, Anthony Santander, who sprained his ankle April 20 and never really got healthy again the rest of the year. As a result, he had flashes of being the productive switch-hitter he was at his best but ended the season with 18 home runs and a .720 OPS.

The next best contributor to Mullins in the outfield was Hays. The 26-year-old started a little slowly after an early hamstring injury and cooled midseason to the point that he had a .688 OPS and was platooning with Stewart. But once the Orioles’ 19-game losing streak ended in August, Hays caught fire, hitting nine home runs with a .979 OPS in his last 37 games.

The rest of the major league factors

Hays’ emergence solidified something that had been brewing for most of the season: the marginalization of Stewart. The former first-round draft pick came back from the alternate training site and went on a home run tear in September 2020, then seemed to be doing the same this spring before a hamstring injury took away most of his prep time and kept him out of the lineup. He never replicated last summer’s form, homering 12 times in 100 games with a .698 OPS while taking a step back defensively.

Manager Brandon Hyde often noted how teams were challenging the patient Stewart with fastballs in the zone, and unlike his hot spell in 2020, he was seldom able to punish them. As more of a bat-first spare outfielder, his value is quite diminished when he doesn’t hit.

On the other hand, Ryan McKenna fit into more of a traditional bench outfield role this year. He debuted early and was used as a defensive replacement frequently. He hit well in the minors in between his big league spells, with a 1.107 OPS in 27 games at Norfolk but a .559 OPS in the majors.

Should he cut down on his strikeouts in the big leagues, McKenna could continue to add value in a bench role by covering all three outfield positions until the Orioles start competing again. Stewart, however, might see himself marginalized a bit should he continue to struggle at the plate.

The future

Not long ago, all of the aforementioned players would have fallen in this category. With the exception of McKenna, the mold is pretty hardened with each of them, along with a new wave of prospects — many of whom were drafted in the past few years by the current front office.

Top picks were used on Heston Kjerstad and Colton Cowser in the past two drafts, and Kyle Stowers — the 71st overall pick in 2019 — led the organization with 27 home runs and shared the Brooks Robinson Minor League Player of the Year Award with Adley Rutschman to put himself in that top echelon of outfield prospects in the organization.

Other 2019 draft picks, including Zach Watson and Johnny Rizer, reached Double-A Bowie this year, while 2020 second-round pick Hudson Haskin had a solid pro debut as well. Three of the next four picks after Cowser in the 2021 draft were also outfielders in Reed Trimble, John Rhodes and Donta’ Williams.

In between that new wave and the major league group is another set of outfielders at Triple-A Norfolk this year who were holdovers from the last front office, with Yusniel Diaz still the headliner despite a disastrous year at the plate. Robert Neustrom and Zach Jarrett also showed well for the Tides this year.

The offseason outlook

The Orioles don’t really have much on the offseason to-do list when it comes to the outfield, at least not in terms of additions. If anything, it will be a winter of discussions as to whether they have enough of a surplus at the major league level to move someone.

Santander was brought up as a trade option last year, and considering he has three remaining years of club control in the salary arbitration process that will see his pay rise, he’s a candidate to be dealt again this year. But his down season might not bring the possible return the Orioles are looking for.

Stewart will still be making near the league minimum and is a left-handed hitter on a team that doesn’t have many, so he could end up back for 2022. He’ll likely be on a short leash, though, as any of the Triple-A outfielders could push for his role by the middle of 2022.

