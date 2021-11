When you reach Knowhere in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, you’ll have the opportunity to buy a lottery ticket and participate in several other activities. There’s a lot to do once Star-Lord is separated from the rest of the team, and there are plenty of people trying to separate you from your hard-earned Units. This lottery ticket can result in a huge prize if you win, but it’s quite expensive. Many players are wondering if it’s worth it to hand over the Units for a chance to win big. So, should you buy the Guardians of the Galaxy lottery ticket?

LOTTERY ・ 6 DAYS AGO