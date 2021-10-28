CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imax Will Become Bigger Player as Studios Double Down on Blockbusters, CEO Says

By Jeremy Fuster
TheWrap
TheWrap
 6 days ago
Hot off a strong October and Q3 earnings, Imax CEO Rich Gelfond predicts that his premium-format film exhibition company will be an even bigger player in the industry coming out of the pandemic as studios drive even deeper into a blockbuster-first strategy with their theatrical slates. “The evolution of...

Variety

Juno Temple Says New Series ‘The Offer’ Will Reveal the ‘Scary S—’ Behind the Scenes of ‘The Godfather’

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” Juno Temple didn’t have to travel far to attend Neiman Marcus’ recent holiday campaign launch on the Paramount lot — she’s been there shooting “The Offer,” Paramount Plus’ limited series about the making of “The Godfather.” “I literally had a freakout that was very vocal,” the Emmy-nominated “Ted Lasso” star recalls of her first time driving through the Paramount gates on Melrose Avenue. “This is one of the most glamorous and historic studios. And then I’m walking onto sets that are re-creating ‘The Godfather’ sets. I was like, ‘What is happening?’” While we may...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

What to Watch on HBO Max: ‘King Richard,’ ‘Boogie’ and New Mindy Kaling Series

There’s only one feature debuting simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters as part of Warner Bros.’ 2021 experiment this month, but it’s a big one, a biopic that early reviews suggest will be part of the Oscars race and serve as a reminder of what a fine actor Will Smith can be. But there’s more going on on HBO Max this month, including what appears to be a fun, nostalgic holiday film set in the eighties and the latest series from Mindy Kaling. As usual, however, the first of the month doubles as the day a bunch of older films...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Warner Bros. Plans ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’ NFT Project (Exclusive)

The Matrix universe is expanding to the blockchain, the latest example in a series of efforts by traditional Hollywood power players to break into the non-fungible token (NFT) space.  Later this month Warner Bros. will release non-fungible tokens inspired by The Matrix franchise and the upcoming film The Matrix: Resurrections.  Unlike other NFT projects based on Hollywood intellectual property, the Matrix project is instead taking its inspiration from some of the red-hot NFT “avatar” art projects, like CryptoPunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club, where the buyers are buying a unique avatar from those worlds.  The Matrix NFTs will be released in partnership with the social NFT platform Nifty’s, which will create 100,000 avatars, and will sell...
MOVIES
Deadline

Universal Moves DreamWorks’ Sci-Fi Pic ‘Distant’ To Fall 2022

Universal is transporting next year’s DreamWorks Pictures’ sci-fi movie Distant from March 11 to September 16. Distant leaves behind Disney/Pixar’s Turning Red on its old date and now will face off against Lionsgate’s family movie White Bird: A Wonder Story and Sony’s untitled George Foreman biopic on its new date. The pic directed by Josh Gordon and Will Speck follows asteroid miner Andy (Anthony Ramos), who, after crash-landing on an alien planet, must make his way across the harsh terrain, running out of oxygen and hunted by strange creatures, to the only other survivor. His AI survival suit (voiced by Zachary Quinto of the Star Trek films) isn’t helping either. Andy discovers a fellow crewmember, Naomi (Naomi Scott), however, she too is trapped inside her escape pod and he might not have enough oxygen to make it to her. Spenser Cohen (Extinction) wrote the screenplay. Distant is produced by Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fred Berger and Anna Halberg. Speck and Gordon also serve as EPs along with Jonathan Rothbart and Matthew Hirsch. Kevin K. Vafi is co-producer. Amblin Partners and Universal will share foreign distribution rights.
MOVIES
Person
Clint Eastwood
TheWrap

‘Paw Patrol: The Movie’ Sequel Set for 2023 Theatrical Release

The “Paw Patrol” universe is expanding. On Wednesday, it was announced that the lovable pups will not only be getting a sequel to “Paw Patrol: The Movie,” but a spinoff television series as well. “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie” — greenlit by Spin Master Entertainment and Nickelodeon movies, with distribution...
PARAMOUNT, CA
TheWrap

‘Eternals’ Targets $75 Million Opening – But 2nd Weekend Will Be the Real Test

If word-of-mouth is as mixed as critics’ reviews, the MCU could suffer a rare box office freefall. While there’s much ado online about the unprecedently mixed reception for Marvel Studios’ “Eternals,” box office trackers haven’t budged from their projections for a $75-80 million opening. Fandango is reporting that presales are still going strong with $13 million in tickets already sold — 23% ahead of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” which had a $75.8 million three-day opening in September.
MOVIES
#Imax#Dc Films#Blockbusters#Ceo#Marvel Films#Hbo Max#Dc
Variety

Peacock Struggles to Take Flight Amid Low Demand for Its TV Originals

Peacock has a serial TV problem and is counting on a pandemic-delayed pipeline of programming to help overcome it. More than a year after its launch, NBCUniversal’s streaming service lacks the buzzy original TV shows of its rivals or even the fan-friendly “Star Trek” offerings of Paramount Plus, the ViacomCBS service formerly known as CBS All Access. And while top brass praised Peacock as “headed in the right direction” during Comcast’s earnings call with Wall Street analysts last week, the lack of breakthrough hits, considered key to streamer growth, suggests the service has much work to do before it becomes truly...
TV SHOWS
Variety

‘No Time to Die,’ ‘Dune’ Battle Atop U.K. Box Office

James Bond film “No Time to Die” and epic Frank Herbert adaptation “Dune” slugged it out at the top of the U.K. and Ireland box office with the iconic spy edging out the desert warriors. In its fifth weekend, Universal release “No Time to Die” collected £3.5 million ($4.7 million) and now has a total of £85.9 million, according to numbers released by Comscore. Warner Bros.’ “Dune,” which had debuted in pole position, came in second with £3.3 million and has collected £13.2 million after its second weekend. In its third weekend, Sony’s “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” took £1.5 million...
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Red Notice’ Film Review: Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds Star in a Caper Far Too Pleased With Itself

“Red Notice” plays like a parody of itself — a star-studded, globe-trotting heist caper replete with MacGuffins, twists, and double-crosses. And for much of its overstuffed two-hour runtime, it gets away with it; the idea of stars like Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds running around in glamorous evening wear and boosting valuable doodads from historic locales is one of the fundamental cornerstones of cinema.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Batman Forever Star Jim Carrey Reportedly MCU-Bound as Iconic Captain America Villain

It seems like almost every actor in Hollywood wants to jump in on the Marvel bandwagon and with Phase Four slowly taking shape, Marvel Studios will most certainly be introducing new characters to the fold which of course means that it's only a matter of time before our favorite Hollywood A-listers make their way to the billion-dollar franchise.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Dune’: The Spice Is Right As Pic Topping $300M At Global Box Office

Warner Bros/Legendary’s sci-fi epic Dune is crossing the $300M mark globally today, with North America totaling $71M through Monday and including $228.3M at the international box office. The Denis Villeneuve-directed world-building movie, based on Frank Herbert’s classic novel, debuted at the Venice Film Festival, where it garnered strongly positive response. It has been on a staggered opportunistic release pattern since, smartly staying away from No Time to Die and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and expanding two frames ago in step with the domestic release. This past weekend saw an offshore drop of 54% (when excluding China, that translates to 34%)....
MOVIES
Deadline

Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions & Stage 6 Films Expand Ranks – AFM

EXCLUSIVE:  As the American Film Market kicks off this week, Deadline has learned about some executive changes at Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions and Stage 6 Films. Jon Freedberg has been promoted to EVP Content Strategy & Operations of the division. He began with Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions in 2008 and has been instrumental in shaping the strategic direction of the group’s slate of more than 25 titles per year. Using innovative deal structures, he has helped Stage 6 Films land rights to commercial successes such as Greyhound, starring Tom Hanks, and Arrival, starring Amy Adams. He has also handled prestige titles...
MOVIES
Variety

Chris Pratt to Voice Garfield in Upcoming Animated Movie

Finally, a Monday that Garfield can feel good about. On the lasagna-loving cat’s least favorite day of the week, Chris Pratt has been set to voice the famous feline in a new animated feature film. Alcon Entertainment is producing the movie, with Sony Pictures on board to release Garfield’s latest adventure in theaters globally (excluding China). A release date will be announced at another time. Though plot details haven’t been confirmed, the movie draws inspiration from the long-running comic strip created by cartoonist Jim Davis. The exploits of the cynical and lazy orange cat Garfield, his owner Jim Arbuckle and fellow pet...
MOVIES
Variety

At the Movies, Superheroes, Sci-Fi and Horror Break Through — and Not Much Else

The more things change, the more they remain the same. At the domestic box office, that means science-fiction spectacles and superhero adventures have been selling more tickets than any other genre. It may not be entirely surprising to anyone who closely follows box office trends, in part because it’s not all that different from pre-pandemic moviegoing habits. However, as the box office mounts a recovery from COVID-19, the rift in the type of films that audiences have deemed worth watching on the big screen has become increasingly pronounced. Variety analyzed the top 50 highest-grossing films of 2021 (so far) and compared the...
MOVIES
