Reducing The Stress Of Conflict At Work Using The 3Rs

SBP STRESS SOS: HACKING THE EMOTIONAL MIND OF YOUR SECOND BRAIN TO GET RID OF STRESS. Stress can affect all of us, at some point or other, and start causing us to suddenly go off track and lose control of our emotions, outlook or behaviour. The reason for this is that we have an independent emotional mind in our gut, precisely in what is scientifically known as our "second brain". Our psyche is, in fact, a combination of the workings of two brain and two minds. When all goes well, it is the rational mind in our heads to be in control, but when the subconscious emotional mind of our Second Brain goes into overload, what happens is that it tends to take over. When this happens, we can have all sorts of physical symptoms, from tense muscles to headache, to emotional eating or lack of appetite, and so on. It can also trigger anxiety, low self-esteem, a state of overwhelm, despair or other unpleasant states of mind.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO