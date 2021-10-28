CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

World Series Economic Impact in Cobb County Estimated to be in the Millions

 8 days ago

Cobb County can expect an economic windfall of at least $5 million each night that Truist Park...

Cobb schools push SPLOST vote with World Series pitch

Bandwagon-jumping is nothing new with the success of a local sports team. The Cobb County School District is urging citizens to vote to extend the Special-Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) for schools by noting in a post that leads its website how schools have benefitted from having the Atlanta Braves in the county.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Cobb County's coronavirus data for Wednesday

Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Wednesday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health. Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday. Category 10/27/21 Change. Cases 84,505 +175. Hospitalizations 4,044. Deaths 1,271. Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Cobb County, GA
Cobb County, GA
Cobb County expecting to spend $350K on World Series safety

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Cobb County is set to use hundreds of thousands of dollars ahead of the World Series for safety plans. The plans include options that were originally in place for the MLB All Star Game. "Who would've expected us to be here playing in the World...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Cobb County records two COVID-19 deaths Tuesday

Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Tuesday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health. Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Tuesday. Category 10/26/21 Change. Cases 84,330. Hospitalizations 4,037. Deaths 1,266. Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Tuesday.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Cobb County Water System Wins 2021 WaterSense® Sustained Excellence Award

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has recognized Cobb County Water System with a 2021 WaterSense Sustained Excellence Award for its dedication to helping consumers and businesses save water, even with the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Cobb County Water System was recognized for promoting WaterSense and water efficiency throughout 2020, during the WaterSmart Innovations (WSI) Conference and Exposition in Las Vegas, along with 33 other utilities, manufacturers, builders, retailers, and other organizations that partner with WaterSense to promote water-efficient products, homes, and programs.
COBB, GA
Work from home Friday to avoid World Series traffic, Cobb travel agency says

Officials are asking Cobb residents to work from home Friday to avoid the surge in traffic expected to come from the World Series. “We recommend that local businesses encourage employees to work remotely if possible starting Friday, October 29 to assist with traffic flow,” Cobb Travel and Tourism said Tuesday.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Judge orders 8 polling locations in Cobb County to remain open late

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A Cobb County Superior Court Judge has ordered eight Cobb County election precincts to remain open past the scheduled 7 p.m. closing time. The order comes after various issues caused the precincts to open late this morning for the municipal and ESPLOST election. Elections officials...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Cheers, Cobb County! BODYBAR Pilates Opening Soon in East Cobb

Reformer Pilates Concept Redefines “Happy Hour” in East Cobb. October 29, 2021 // Franchising.com // MARIETTA, GA - BODYBAR Pilates (BODYBAR), known for its use of core Pilates principles with a modern twist, will officially open to the public in East Cobb at 3460 Sandy Plains Road, Suite 120 on November 8.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Eight Cobb County polling places to be open late Tuesday

Eight Cobb County polling locations will be open past 7 p.m. Tuesday night for the municipal elections after experiencing delays this morning. "Elections officials say most of the delays were caused by minor technical issues that were quickly corrected," said county spokesman Ross Cavitt. "The exception was the McEachern 01 precinct that was briefly evacuated due to a fire alarm in the building."
COBB COUNTY, GA
Del Ross of Hotel Effectiveness, Takeaways as We Exit the Pandemic

Chief Revenue Officer for Hotel Effectiveness Del Ross talks about the many challenges COVID-19 created for the hotel industry and some key takeaways as we exit the pandemic. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
PUBLIC HEALTH

