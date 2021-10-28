World Series Economic Impact in Cobb County Estimated to be in the Millions

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has recognized Cobb County Water System with a 2021 WaterSense Sustained Excellence Award for its dedication to helping consumers and businesses save water, even with the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Cobb County Water System was recognized for promoting WaterSense and water efficiency throughout 2020, during the WaterSmart Innovations (WSI) Conference and Exposition in Las Vegas, along with 33 other utilities, manufacturers, builders, retailers, and other organizations that partner with WaterSense to promote water-efficient products, homes, and programs.

