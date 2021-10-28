The “Real” Conspiracy Theories Behind Roland Emmerich’s Moonfall

Calling all megastructurists! Lionsgate has launched a brand new viral website for the upcoming epic sci-fi disaster movie Moonfall, about the Moon crashing right into Earth. Yes, of course it's directed by Roland Emmerich, and so far it looks awesome. The movie's viral website is a conspiracy theory blog run by the (fictional) Dr. K.C. Houseman, a character in the movie played by actor John Bradley. The site deals with the (very real) conspiracy theory question: is the Moon actually a "megastructure"? Is it hollow? Is it an alien spacecraft? Or is it something else? The original plot synopsis for Moonfall ends with a hint that "our Moon is not what we think it is." But what is it, then? The website is called MoonTruth.net and includes links and info, discussing various theories and scientific details about the Moon and what's really going on up there. Do you believe any of it? More viral websites for sci-fi movies, please! Let's bring them back again.

ASTRONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO