CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

The “Real” Conspiracy Theories Behind Roland Emmerich’s Moonfall

By Anthony Breznican
Vanity Fair
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoland Emmerich doesn’t really believe conspiracy theories, but he loves them. They’re all over the filmmaker’s work: The otherworldly beings who build the pyramids in Stargate. The ancient Mayan calendar that predicts the disintegration of the world in 2012. The conjecture, in Anonymous, that Shakespeare is not the real author of...

www.vanityfair.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vanity Fair

Of Course Caitlyn Jenner Is Defending Dave Chappelle

If there’s one thing Caitlyn Jenner is going to do, it’s involve herself in some drama. The ex-Keeping Up With the Kardashians star who unsuccessfully ran for governor of California earlier this year is lending her support to Dave Chappelle, amid the controversy surrounding comments he made about the transgender community in his Netflix special The Closer.
CELEBRITIES
First Showing

Is the Moon Not the Moon? 'Moonfall' Conspiracy Viral Site Launches

Calling all megastructurists! Lionsgate has launched a brand new viral website for the upcoming epic sci-fi disaster movie Moonfall, about the Moon crashing right into Earth. Yes, of course it's directed by Roland Emmerich, and so far it looks awesome. The movie's viral website is a conspiracy theory blog run by the (fictional) Dr. K.C. Houseman, a character in the movie played by actor John Bradley. The site deals with the (very real) conspiracy theory question: is the Moon actually a "megastructure"? Is it hollow? Is it an alien spacecraft? Or is it something else? The original plot synopsis for Moonfall ends with a hint that "our Moon is not what we think it is." But what is it, then? The website is called MoonTruth.net and includes links and info, discussing various theories and scientific details about the Moon and what's really going on up there. Do you believe any of it? More viral websites for sci-fi movies, please! Let's bring them back again.
ASTRONOMY
Vanity Fair

Report: Even $9 Million and a Trip to Hawaii Won’t Convince Ice Cube To Get Vaccinated

Imagine if someone offered you $9 million to appear in an action-comedy movie. To sweeten the deal, you get to go to Hawaii. You also have the opportunity to hang out with Jack Black, who gives every impression of being fun. There’s only one catch: You need to inoculate yourself against a disease that has killed 5 million people with a highly-effective vaccine that not everyone can access and, in doing so, prevent the illness’s spread to others. Sounds like quite the deal, no?
HAWAII STATE
Vanity Fair

Shia LaBeouf Supposedly Almost Played Armie Hammer’s Role in Call Me by Your Name

Timothée Chalamet almost called his costar by a different name. He earned an Oscar nomination—and brought peaches to the forefront of pop culture—starring alongside Armie Hammer in 2017’s Call Me by Your Name. But according to screenwriter James Ivory, it was Shia LaBeouf who could have romanced Chalamet’s character on the Italian Riviera.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roland Emmerich
Person
Erika Jayne
Person
Isaac Asimov
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Shakespeare
Person
Jules Verne
Vanity Fair

Brian Cox Calls Johnny Depp “Overblown” and “Overrated” in His New Book

It appears Brian Cox has learned a thing or two during his three seasons spent playing the tyrannical Logan Roy. The Emmy nominee seems to be channeling his scathing Succession persona in his upcoming memoir, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat. Unlike @deuxmoi blind items or premeditated soundbites, Cox is naming names while reflecting on his storied career in Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

The Ending of Army of Thieves (and Its Origin) Explained

One of the unexpected joys of Zack Snyder's zombie-filed heist extravaganza Army of the Dead was Matthias Schweighöfer as Dieter the uber-charming safecracker, so the idea of a dashing, romantic spin-off movie focused on the character would be welcome news…. Except for one bittersweet (and somewhat spoiler-y) fact: Dieter, like...
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

Will Ferrell Turned Down $29 Million to Star in an Elf Sequel

Ho, ho, ho? More like, no, no, no. Will Ferrell recently revealed that he walked away from a $29 million dollar offer to star in an Elf sequel. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ferrell recalls turning down the small fortune he was offered to play Buddy—a large man raised by elves who loves Santa and spaghetti—because the script was so bad.
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

Elementary Schools Give Red Light to Squid Game Halloween Costumes

Squid Game is one of the year’s most pervasive shows, becoming Netflix’s biggest series of all time and topping internet searches for Halloween costumes. But there’s one group that shouldn’t be dusting off their track suits and black masks: elementary-age children. As first reported by CNYCentral, three elementary schools in upstate New York are forbidding Squid Game–inspired Halloween costumes, citing the show’s violent themes.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conspiracy Theory#Conspiracy Theories#Civil Engineering#Mayan
Vanity Fair

Playing Princess Diana Was Kristen Stewart’s Fairy Tale

Last January, Kristen Stewart was in full Princess Diana hair and makeup when paparazzi stormed the German castle where she and a film crew were shooting Spencer. Stewart, an actor for 22 years and a movie star for 13, is used to a coterie of photographers tracking her every move—and knew that playing a beloved icon would only intensify their interest.
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

Donald Glover Drops Ominous Atlanta Season Three Trailer, Just in Time for Halloween

It’s been more than three years since Donald Glover bestowed the world with new episodes of Atlanta. On Sunday night, the Emmy-winning creator cryptically let everyone know that the wait is almost over. “happy halloween,” he tweeted, alongside the link to a site called “Gilga.”. Once there, users are greeted...
MOVIES
Space.com

See the 1st full trailer for 'Moonfall,' Roland Emmerich's new sci-fi disaster film

The first full trailer for Roland Emmerich's new sci-fi devastation spectacular, "Moonfall" has arrived and it promises epic destruction on an unprecedented scale. Cool. Emmerich has firmly cemented his reputation as the master of disaster with popular popcorn flicks like "Independence Day," "2012," "The Day After Tomorrow" and "Stargate." However, in his latest movie, it isn't autocratic aliens posing as Egyptian gods threatening civilization; this time something has caused the moon to be knocked out of orbit and now it's on a direct collision course with Earth.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NASA
Vanity Fair

Josh O’Connor and Paul Mescal Will Star in a WWI Love Story

In news that feels concocted in a lab to send Twitter into a flurry, Josh O’Connor and Paul Mescal are set to co-star in a period romance film. Production company End Cue announced The History of Sound on Friday, a movie that’s being billed as a “universal love story” set in WWI. Filming begins next summer on-location in the U.S., U.K., and Italy.
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

Chris Pratt’s New Career Strategy: Make the Internet Angry

Chris Pratt, a man who probably likes Mondays and only eats lasagna on cheat days, has been cast as Garfield the cat in an upcoming animated film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pratt will play comics’ crankiest feline in Garfield, produced by Alcon Entertainment and distributed by Sony Pictures. Oscar-nominated...
MOVIES
aiptcomics

‘Inside Job’ on Netflix laughs at absurd conspiracy theories

Newsflash: Bigfoot is real! World events are controlled by a secret organization run by a sinister cabal. People –including Avril Lavigne?! — are being cloned for nefarious purposes. The Earth is hollow, and in fact, some very alien looking residents from the inside live among us. The moon landings were faked (sort of). Subliminal messages are being embedded in our entertainment media — beware the Minions’ voices!
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Finch’ Review: Tom Hanks Pledges to Protect His Dog in Impressively Scaled Sci-Fi Charmer

For a post-apocalyptic saga set in a barren future of extreme temperatures and atmospheric toxicity, “Finch” comes with a strangely cozy premise, one that sends the universally beloved star Tom Hanks on an adventurous cross-country road trip alongside an affable homemade robot and an especially cute pooch. The ever-paternal Hanks plays the eponymous character of Miguel Sapochnik’s impressively scaled science-fiction epic. He is one of humankind’s few survivors of a catastrophic cosmic event that wiped the earth nearly clean of its most vital resources a decade ago. Despite the bleak backdrop, “Finch” manages to stay true to the fuzzy ring of...
PETS
HollywoodLife

Michael Jackson’s Son Bigi, 19, Looks So Grown Up As He Discusses Climate Change In Rare Interview

Blanket Jackson, who now goes by Bigi, spoke about how he’s carrying on his late father’s legacy by using his platform for climate change awareness. Over a decade after Michael Jackson‘s death, the late pop star’s 19-year-old son Blanket “Bigi” Jackson is helping spread awareness about climate change. Bigi, who was born Prince Michael Jackson II, spoke about climate change and the COP26 summit in a rare interview with Good Morning Britain on Oct. 31 at his brother Prince Jackson‘s Thriller Night Halloween Party in California, which raises funds for the Heal Los Angeles Foundation. “I do think it’s important that we all know about it,” Bigi said about climate change. “I think we have some work to do but our generation knows how important it is.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy