In a year like no other, beauty industry leaders in top positions had their work cut out for them, when dealt the double blows of the closures of brick-and-mortar and duty-free travel retail. Several powerful executives immediately rose to the public need, turning factories into hand sanitizer-producing facilities. Others helmed a swift move to accelerate e-commerce and m-commerce, to reach consumers around the world. Ultimately, along with their teams, these seasoned professionals succeeded in keeping net sales stable—or even boosting them beyond the expected.

