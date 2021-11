NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — It was another weekend of chaos at the airports. Thousands of flights were cancelled, leaving travelers scrambling to re-book. As we get closer to the holidays, CBS2’s Nick Caloway on Monday went to Newark Liberty Airport to find out what travelers can expect. Halloween travelers got more tricks than treats when American Airlines canceled 1,000 flights on Sunday, after scrapping nearly 900 over the previous two days. The news left many travelers wary about upcoming trips. “You just never know what you’re going to expect. So you just try to show up as early as possible,” said J.T. Barker of...

