Houston Dynamo FC were looking to close out the 2021 season with a win on the road, but unfortunately for the Dynamo CF Montréal had other plans at Stade Saputo. The Dynamo struggled in the first half to even get the ball out of their own half, but the defense was able to limit Montréal enough to be level at the half. An improved second half wasn’t enough with Houston conceding twice in the 2-0 loss in Canada.

MLS ・ 5 HOURS AGO