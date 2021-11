Hershey has raised its sales and earnings outlook for the second time this fiscal year due in part to “elevated consumer demand”. On the back of an 11.4% increase in year-to-date reported sales and 6.3% for the third quarter, the US confectionery and snacks maker expects full-year growth of 8-9%. That is up from the 6-8% forecast made in July, when the Reese’s chocolate owner raised its outlook from 4-6%.

6 DAYS AGO