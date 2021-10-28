Driver test online scheduling tool expanding statewide; CDL testing added to service

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Community Service Commission (MCSC), in partnership with the Missouri Broadcasters Association, announced Wednesday the launch of the Show Me Service campaign to promote volunteerism statewide. In addition to TV, radio and social media advertising, the campaign includes an online volunteer opportunity search portal.”Last year, more than 1.5 million Missourians volunteered in their community, for an estimated economic impact of nearly $3.5 billion,” said Scott McFarland, executive director of MCSC. “While transformative for communities, this was just 31.9% of us volunteering. Imagine a Missouri where everyone recognizes they can give back.”
