Driver test online scheduling tool expanding statewide; CDL testing added to service

Global travel restrictions and time restraints in conducting Factory Acceptance Testing for new transmitters have been addressed by Nautel with a new online FAT program. A FAT is a set of pre-defined tests that many customers must witness being completed in real-time as part of project specifications. “Many of our customers simply haven’t been able to travel to factory locations since late 2019 due to the pandemic,” said Charles Andrews, Nautel Test Supervisor, “and even in the absence of COVID many customers have cost or visa restrictions making it difficult to attend these tests in person.”

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO