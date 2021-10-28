CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Driver test online scheduling tool expanding statewide; CDL testing added to service

By Staff Report
newtoncountytimes.com
 8 days ago

An online scheduling tool will soon be available to anyone preparing to be tested for the written knowledge portion of the Arkansas driver’s license exam. Beginning next...

newtoncountytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

Show Me Service campaign, online search tool launched to encourage volunteerism

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Community Service Commission (MCSC), in partnership with the Missouri Broadcasters Association, announced Wednesday the launch of the Show Me Service campaign to promote volunteerism statewide. In addition to TV, radio and social media advertising, the campaign includes an online volunteer opportunity search portal.”Last year, more than 1.5 million Missourians volunteered in their community, for an estimated economic impact of nearly $3.5 billion,” said Scott McFarland, executive director of MCSC. “While transformative for communities, this was just 31.9% of us volunteering. Imagine a Missouri where everyone recognizes they can give back.”
JEFFERSON, AR
myaustinminnesota.com

State DPS commissioners answers questions about reopening driver and vehicle services testing sites at Senate hearing

At a recent state senate hearing focused on reopening Driver and Vehicle Services testing sites across the state, DPS commissioner John Harrington told lawmakers he expects progress soon. Harrington cited staffing concerns as a large reason some offices remain closed but said he is hearing from Minnesotans every day about...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
CBS Chicago

Walgreens Teams With Google To Test Drone Delivery Service

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s up, up, and away for a Deerfield-based Walgreens. The chain is teaming up with Google’s drone delivery company to start air drop-offs to some customers. But don’t expect your prescriptions and other drugstore items to start dropping from the sky here just yet. The service is being tested in Dallas Fort Worth. The operation will be the first major U.S. city with drone delivery service.
BUSINESS
newtoncountytimes.com

Revenue forecast revised upward

LITTLE ROCK – State government will collect more in tax revenue this year than previously estimated, according to a revised forecast by the Department of Finance and Administration.The …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
GW Hatchet

Officials expand COVID-19 testing on VSTC

The University has expanded COVID-19 testing operations on the Virginia Science and Technology Campus starting this week. Officials opened a second day of asymptomatic testing on Tuesdays, and they extended Thursday testing operations to 7 p.m from the original 3 p.m. closure time, according to an email sent to the GW community last Friday. The email states asymptomatic tests are available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays.
COLLEGES
Pocket-lint.com

Zoom to test showing ads for free Basic tier users

(Pocket-lint) - Zoom has announced that it is rolling out a "pilot advertising program", and will begin showing ads to free Basic tier users who don't pay a subscription fee. With Zoom now reaching millions of individual users, the way people use the conferencing software has completely changed over the past couple of years. Moving from almost entirely enterprise use, to lots of individuals using it for keeping in touch with family, colleagues and friends.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdl
natchitochesparishjournal.com

OPPORTUNITY: CDL Truck Drivers Needed

• Minimum of 3 years tractor trailer experience (required by the insurance company) • Pay rates and incentives vary by selected area hauls. • Physically and mentally fit (no lifting involved) • Possess great focus during driving shifts. • An innate sense of direction. • Self-starter who works well INDEPENDENTLY.
UpNorthLive.com

Munson Healthcare expands COVID-19 testing access

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Munson Healthcare is expanding COVID-19 testing options across the region. The health system is now offering PCR COVID-19 testing in Traverse City at the Foster Family Community Health Center Library. Munson said the testing is only available to people who do not have COVID-19 symptoms and...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
mediapost.com

Firefox Browser Tests 'Global Privacy Control' Tool

Mozilla's Firefox browser quietly began testing the “Global Privacy Control” opt-out tool several weeks ago, and expects to roll out the feature more broadly in coming months, a spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. The privacy tool aims to enable users to opt out of the sale or their data on a universal...
TECHNOLOGY
Radio Business Report

Nautel Brings Online Factory Acceptance Testing to Customers

Global travel restrictions and time restraints in conducting Factory Acceptance Testing for new transmitters have been addressed by Nautel with a new online FAT program. A FAT is a set of pre-defined tests that many customers must witness being completed in real-time as part of project specifications. “Many of our customers simply haven’t been able to travel to factory locations since late 2019 due to the pandemic,” said Charles Andrews, Nautel Test Supervisor, “and even in the absence of COVID many customers have cost or visa restrictions making it difficult to attend these tests in person.”
TECHNOLOGY
MLive

Lead testing clinics for children scheduled in Kalamazoo, for Oct. 21-22

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Lead screening clinics for children are scheduled for Thursday and Friday in Kalamazoo. The clinics through the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services are specifically for children who were affected by the recall for certain lead test kits from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a news release said. But the clinics are also open to children not affected by the recall.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
newtoncountytimes.com

Report shows 8 percent increase in U.S. fires from 2019 to 2020

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) has released findings from its latest “Fire Loss in the U.S.” report, which shows that the total number of U.S. fires overall rose eight …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
ENVIRONMENT
newtoncountytimes.com

Apply for your shot to catch a dinosaur in 2022

LITTLE ROCK – The application period to catch and keep a trophy-size Arkansas alligator gar opens Nov. 1 and closes Dec. 31. Only 200 tags will be awarded for the 2022 calendar year. This tag …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
newtoncountytimes.com

USDA announces early release of select commodity tables for agricultural projections to 2031

WASHINGTON –The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will release selected tables prepared for the upcoming USDA Agricultural Projections to 2031 report. USDA will release tables containing …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you...
AGRICULTURE
makeuseof.com

The 9 Best Online API Testing Tools

Whether you want to test an API's functionality, assess its runtime behavior, or validate its security, automated API testing tools let you maneuver the technicalities without writing boring code. They can even be handy if you're not a programmer but want to test an API before recommending it to your programming team.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy