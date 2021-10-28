NanoVibronix (NAOV) CEO Provides Business Update

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRBO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing multimodal disease-modifying therapies for viral, neuropathic and neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that the Company has appointed Gil Price, M.D. as President and Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Price will replace Dr. Richard J. Kang, Ph.D., who is stepping down later this month to pursue other opportunities, while remaining on the Board of Directors. In the interim, Dr. Price will serve as the Chief Medical Officer of the Company. Dr. Kang has also agreed to continue to serve on the NeuroBo Board of Directors and consult for NeuroBo for a period of up to one year in order to help ensure an orderly transition.
