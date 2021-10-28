CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NanoVibronix (NAOV) CEO Provides Business Update

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NanoVibronix, Inc, (NASDAQ: NAOV), a medical device company utilizing the Company's proprietary and patented low intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology, today provided the following business update and letter to...

www.streetinsider.com

Cheddar News

NerdWallet CEO on Taking the Fintech Company Public

Fintech firm NerdWallet made its IPO debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. CEO Tim Chen joined Cheddar to talk about the decision to tap the capital markets now and explained the company's revenue model by taking a cut from financial products like credit cards and loans sold through the site. Chen also talked about the firm's stance on cryptocurrencies, noting it advises people to only invest what they can afford to lose.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) Provides Regulatory Update on Omburtamab

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: YMAB) a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, today announced that, based on feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) at a recent Type B meeting, where the Company provided the FDA with additional detailed data and the statistical analysis plan, the Company has requested a pre-BLA meeting for omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with CNS/leptomeningeal metastasis from neuroblastoma. The Company believes the pre-BLA meeting will be held in January 2022, and pending a positive meeting, the Company aims to initiate resubmission of the omburtamab BLA shortly thereafter.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO) Appoints Gil Price as CEO and President

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRBO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing multimodal disease-modifying therapies for viral, neuropathic and neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that the Company has appointed Gil Price, M.D. as President and Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Price will replace Dr. Richard J. Kang, Ph.D., who is stepping down later this month to pursue other opportunities, while remaining on the Board of Directors. In the interim, Dr. Price will serve as the Chief Medical Officer of the Company. Dr. Kang has also agreed to continue to serve on the NeuroBo Board of Directors and consult for NeuroBo for a period of up to one year in order to help ensure an orderly transition.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

ObsEva SA (OBSV) Reports Q3 Net Income of $0.01/sh; Provides Business Update

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and provided a business update.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

SWK Holdings (SWKH) Provides Update on Strategies Business Review, Plans to Focus on Core Specialty Finance Business

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SWK Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: SWKH) today provided an update on the results of the Strategic Review Committee's evaluation of strategic alternatives for the Company. The Strategic Review Committee was formed by SWK...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Bone Therapeutics Provides Third Quarter 2021 Business Update

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Recruitment ALLOB tibial fracture Phase IIb trial slower than anticipated due to pandemic. No statistically significant difference in knee pain reduction between JTA-004, placebo and active comparator, 3 months after treatment in Phase III knee osteoarthritis study.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Linde (LIN) Announces CEO and Chairman Succession

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) today announced its Board of Directors has appointed Sanjiv Lamba to succeed Steve Angel as Chief Executive Officer and Steve Angel to succeed Wolfgang Reitzle as Chairman, effective March 1, 2022.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

MDxHealth Provides Q3-2021 Business Update

NEWS RELEASE - REGULATED INFORMATION. IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – October 21, 2021 – MDxHealth SA (Euronext: MDXH.BR) (“MDxHealth” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, today provided a business update for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Michael K. McGarrity, CEO of MDxHealth, commented: “As communicated...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Blue Ridge Bankshares (BRBS) Provides Updates on Proposed Merger with FVCBankcorp (FVCB)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSEAM: BRBS), the parent company of Blue Ridge Bank, National Association ("Blue Ridge Bank"), and FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FVCB) ("FVCB"), the parent company of FVCbank, jointly announced today an update to their previously announced business combination.
BUSINESS
The Press

Rigel Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, including sales of TAVALISSE® (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) tablets for the treatment of adults with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Tyra Biosciences, Inc. For: Nov 02 Filed by: Tada Hiroomi

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Gladstone Commercial Provides a Business Update

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq: GOOD) ("we" or "Gladstone Commercial") is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. We are providing the following business update regarding our portfolio performance during a time of market volatility related to, among other factors, the global COVID-19 pandemic.
REAL ESTATE
StreetInsider.com

Cohen & Steers (CNS) Announces CEO Retirement, Joseph M. Harvey Appointed as new CEO

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) announced today that effective March 1, 2022, Joseph M. Harvey will succeed Robert H. Steers as Chief Executive Officer and maintain his role as President. At that time, Mr. Steers will assume the role of Executive Chairman of the company. Martin Cohen remains Chairman of the Board of Directors.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

U. S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS), Nine Energy Service Provide Update on Recent All-Electric Completion Project for Northeast Natural Energy

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ: USWS) ("USWS") and Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) ("NINE") today announced the successful completion of an all-electric field trial for Northeast Natural Energy ("NNE"). NNE leveraged USWS' patented Clean Fleet® fracturing technology to stimulate 589 total stages on nine wells across two pads, delivering an industry-leading low emission footprint as well as best-in-class completion efficiency.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

HighPeak Energy (HPK) Provides Updates on Production, Finances and Acquisitions

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) today announced (i) certain production and financial updates, (ii) an increase in the Company’s borrowing base and aggregate elected commitments to $195 million, and (iii) the closing of multiple bolt-on acquisitions during the third quarter of 2021.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
OilPrice.com

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip

U.S. retail gasoline prices have started to decline in recent days and could drop even further, according to fuel-savings app GasBuddy. "If you don't need gas, my suggestion is wait," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, tweeted on Wednesday when international crude oil prices crashed by 4%.
TRAFFIC
CNET

Mandate for COVID-19 vaccine: Everyone required to show proof of vaccination

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Businesses with 100 or more employees have until Jan. 4 to implement the new federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the White House announced during a briefing on Thursday. That means their employees will either need to show proof they've been fully vaccinated or produce a COVID-19 test at least once per week. Ahead of the mandate, some states and cities have already taken vaccine requirements into their own hands -- and it's working.
PHARMACEUTICALS

