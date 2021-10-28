CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amplitech (AMPG) Secures $1.2M in New Orders for Low Noise Amplifier Technology for Defense/Aerospace and Defense/Commercial Customers

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal-processing components for satellite and 5G communications networks, defense, space, and other commercial applications, announced today that it has been awarded $1.2M of new orders for...

Amplitech Gets $1.2 Million Order for Low Noise Amplifiers from a Fortune 500 Defense Company

AmpliTech Group, a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal-processing components for satellite and 5G communications networks, defense, space, and other commercial applications, has announced that it has been awarded $1.2M of new orders for Low Noise Amplifier (LNA) technology from a Fortune 500 global defense and aerospace company and defense aerospace, naval and commercial aerospace applications provider. The orders, which increase AmpliTech’s order backlog to a record $3.4M as of today’s date, are expected to ship in calendar 2022. AmpliTech’s revenue for the past four quarters was $3.5M.
AmpliTech Group Inc. Receives New Orders Totaling $1.2M

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ: AMPG), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal-processing components for satellite and 5G communications networks, defense, space, and other commercial applications, announced that it has received $1.2 million in new orders for its for Low Noise Amplifier (“LNA”) technology. The orders came from a Fortune 500...
WRAP Technologies (WRAP) Announces Largest Ever International Order

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, announced that the Company received a new repeat order from an International distributor for 500 BolaWrap 100 devices, 50,000 cartridges, and related accessories.
AmpliTech to Relocate to New Headquarters Facility on Long Island

AmpliTech, a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal-processing components for satellite and 5G communications networks, defense, space, and other commercial applications, has announced plans to relocate its existing manufacturing locations and headquarters into a new, expanded 20,000 square-foot facility on Long Island. AmpliTech has leased the facility, located at 155 Plant Avenue, Hauppauge, NY, for an initial 7-year term.
U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip

U.S. retail gasoline prices have started to decline in recent days and could drop even further, according to fuel-savings app GasBuddy. "If you don't need gas, my suggestion is wait," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, tweeted on Wednesday when international crude oil prices crashed by 4%.
Commercial Radar Satellites Reveal Russian Stealth Fighters

Back in 1955, the Soviet Union flew its bombers in a loop over an air show to give the illusion of having more aircraft than were actually in its arsenal, a move that caused alarm in the West. The resulting ‘bomber gap’ was finally disproven when U2 aircraft were able to systematically photograph Russian airbases. This allowed them to literally count the aircraft. Doing this took incredible resources and several years.
