Amplitech (AMPG) Secures $1.2M in New Orders for Low Noise Amplifier Technology for Defense/Aerospace and Defense/Commercial Customers
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal-processing components for satellite and 5G communications networks, defense, space, and other commercial applications, announced today that it has been awarded $1.2M of new orders for...www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0