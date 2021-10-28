CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis Tritt Performs at Truist Park for MLB Playoffs, Engages Critics

By Jacob Uitti
Over the weekend, country singer and longtime baseball fan, Travis Tritt, performed the National Anthem at the Atlanta Braves home baseball stadium, Truist Park, during the National League Championship Series, earning audience applause for the effort.

In addition to the performance, the singer also shared a video of himself post-song on his Instagram account.

He said, “Thanks to the @braves for inviting me to sing the National Anthem for Game 6 of the NLCS. Also thanks to all the fans there who were so welcoming and kind.”

Adding, “Even though some in the media reported it differently, this was the actual response I received when I was introduced on Saturday. I’m so grateful and humbled by the roar from the crowd.”

Tritt, a longtime baseball fan who has been vocal about his stance on mandated COVID-19 vaccinations and who recently cancelled shows that require vaccination proof or negative tests from fans, has been active on his social media accounts, talking both about the Major League Baseball playoffs, their accessibility, vaccination arguments, and his critics.

He said there were no vaccination requirements at Truist Park, adding, “Anyone who says or suggests that there were vaccine or negative test requirements for the fans at the NLCS games in Atlanta is not telling the truth. Even some in the media have reported this when they know better.”

He added, “So the wing nut cancel culture tried to pressure the Atlanta Braves into forcing me not to sing the National Anthem at Game 6 of the NLCS. I’m so thankful that the @braves did not cave to this pressure and refused to be bullied. Thanks for allowing me to pay tribute to America.”

Tritt, a Braves fan, said, “Congratulations to the @Braves on a big win in Game 1 of the World Series. #GoBraves.”

The Atlanta Braves, who now face the Houston Astros in the World Series this year, earned some criticism for hosting Tritt, including this piece from USA Today and Dan Wolken, which was headlined, “Atlanta Braves make unfortunate anti-vaccine statement with Travis Tritt as NLCS national anthem singer.”

On October 18, Tritt took a stand against mandated COVID-19 vaccines, masks, and negative tests for his upcoming live shows and cancelled any gigs on his calendar that required them.

The multi-platinum artist announced that he will not show up and play at any venue that requires proof of COVID vaccination, negative testing, or mask mandate. As such, Tritt’s shows in Muncie, Indiana (October 23); Philadelphia, Mississippi (November 6); Peoria, Illinois (November 11); and Louisville, Kentucky (November 13) are all kaput.

Tritt said in a statement: “I’m putting my money where my mouth is and announcing that any venue or promoter mandating masks, requiring vaccinations, or pushing COVID testing protocols on my fans will not be tolerated. Any show I have booked that discriminates against concert-goers by requiring proof of vaccination, a COVID test, or a mask is being canceled immediately. Many people are taking a firm stand against these mandates around the country, and I wholeheartedly support that cause. I have been extremely vocal against mandates since the beginning. This is a sacrifice that I’m willing to make to stand up for the freedoms that generations of Americans have enjoyed for their entire lifetimes. There are plenty of promoters and venues around the country that appreciate fans and the freedom of choice in this great country, and those are the promoters and venues that I will be supporting.”

In March, the 58-year-old Marietta, Georgia-born Tritt released his latest single, “Smoke In A Bar,” his first new song in years. Read about the song release here and check out the song below.

