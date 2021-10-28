CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 amazing cat breeds for first-time pet parents

pawtracks.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGetting a new cat is always an exciting experience, but it’s even more exhilarating if you’re a first-time pet parent. That being said, adopting a cat can also prove challenging for beginners. While cats are generally more low maintenance than dogs, some cats are more demanding than others, and that’s doubly...

97.5 WOKQ

55 Pictures of Awesome Maine Coon Cats

The Maine Coon cat is such a unique animal and a great pet!. According to Wikipedia, it's a big ol' cat with a very distinctive physical appearance and valuable hunting skills. Good for those Maine homes with a mouse problem. It's one of the oldest natural breeds in North America, and native to us, Maine. It's of course the official state cat.
ANIMALS
purewow.com

The 8 Laziest Cat Breeds Who Are Totally Happy to Chill All Day Long

Who doesn’t envy a lazy cat sleeping in a sunbeam? While there are certainly mischievous cat breeds that act like dogs, more often than not we associate our feline friends with leisurely attitudes. (It’s called a cat nap for a reason!) Pet people in search of a cat who is content to chill all day long should consider one of the lazy breeds on our list. These cats often can’t be bothered to greet you at the door. They prefer quiet nights in and probably poo-poo social gatherings. The thing is, at the end of a long day, we can’t blame ‘em!
PETS
247tempo.com

This Is the Most Beautiful Cat Breed in the World

There are 600 million cats in the world. Just over 200 million have owners. The rest are strays. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, 32 million households in America have a cat. Cats probably started living with people around 3700 years ago. Car owners can be particular about which...
ANIMALS
State
Maine State
pawtracks.com

7 Halloween pet safety tips all pet parents should follow

The spookiest night of the year can be just as fun for your furry friend as it is for you or your kids, though it may take some planning to ensure a happy and safe Halloween pet. From moving the candy to double-checking your decorations, there’s a lot to be done! Luckily, we’re here to help you get a head start on the festivities with a few Halloween pet safety tips.
PETS
The Daily Planet

Proper pet parenting

Part of Second Chance Humane Society’s community education programming focuses on promoting responsible pet parenting, a short phrase with big implications. Responsible pet parenting involves a broad array of actions and decisions, most of which pets cannot make for themselves. Kinda like human kids. Second Chance is not shouldering the...
PETS
#The Cats#Burmese Cat#Breeds#Abyssinian#American
miami.edu

Cat lovers agree: They are great pets

Think of Halloween and what comes to mind? Goblins, warlocks, witches, and black cats. Yes, cats are the only animal routinely included in the Hallow’s Eve celebration. Long considered companions to witches, they were believed to be pets that served as a witches’ allies and in many cases protectors. In ancient times, many thought cats carried out spells and brought harm to a witch’s enemy.
MIAMI, FL
kymkemp.com

Daphne is Looking for a Perfect Pet Parent

This information is provided by Petharbor.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At : Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description : My name is Daphne. I am a spayed female, apricot Norwich Terrier mix.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
247tempo.com

This Is the Ugliest Cat Breed in the World

Presumably, people who own cats pick ones that they believe have above average looks, at least compared to other cats. It begs the question of why people own ugly cats. Maybe “ugly” is in the eye of the beholder. Recently, a study ranked cats by looks. Several were graded as ugly — and the ugliest cat breed in the world is the Himalayan.
ANIMALS
Lifestyle
Cats
Country
Thailand
Pets
SFGate

25 products that pet parents actually need

Sometimes choosing a gift for a loved one is easy. They like to read, so you buy them a book. They enjoy baking, so you give them a mixer. But what if the biggest love of their life is their fur baby and you're, well, not a huge fan of fur? How do you know what your loved one needs if their favorite person isn't a person at all but a four-legged shedder who can't seem to keep its dirty paws off you when you visit?
PET SERVICES
Bored Panda

40 Times Cats Acted So Weird, They Made People Ask, “What’s Wrong With Your Cat” (New Pics)

Dogs might be our best friends, but cats secretly rule the world. If we don’t give them enough attention on the internet, they tend to get offended at us, sometimes taking it a bit too personally. However, even the Emperors of Meownkind can act a bit bizarre from time to time. They’re not always the graceful felines that they’d like others to see. However, we absolutely love their more derpy side.
PETS
Mental_Floss

The 8 Most Expensive Cat Breeds and 8 Most Expensive Dog Breeds

If you were to assume crossbreeding a wild cat with a domestic one would produce something quite special, you’d be right. And in this case, special also means expensive. According to All About Cats, the two costliest cat breeds in America both have wild blood. Topping the list is the Savannah cat, a cross between a domestic cat and a serval: a large-eared, long-legged creature with cheetah-like spots, native to Africa. A Savannah’s price tag could run anywhere from $1500 to a staggering $50,000. In second place is the Bengal cat, whose origins date back to 1965, when a female Asian leopard cat and a male domestic cat—both owned by a woman named Jean Mill—mated. Mill continued to breed those hybrids, and Bengals have gained popularity ever since. Today, you can take one home for somewhere between $1000 and $25,000.
PETS
FingerLakes1

Most social dog breeds 2021

Dogs are a man’s best friend, and they love to be around people. It makes sense that there would be breeds of dogs who enjoy making new friends! The Labrador Retriever is one of the most popular breeds in America for good reason; this breed is known for its intelligence, friendliness, and gentle demeanor. The beagle is another friendly favorite that loves to cuddle with its owner at home or on walks through the neighborhood. If you’re looking for a more active pup that enjoys playing with other dogs then consider getting an Australian shepherd or German shepherd puppy instead. These are just some ideas, here are a few more dogs that have been ranked as the most social dog breeds.
PETS
pethelpful.com

How to Tell a Cat "No" and Get It to Listen

Valerie has three cats that often misbehave. Over time, she's learned to communicate with them so that they'll listen. Cat lovers know that cats are very different animals from dogs. While my dogs may attempt to outsmart me on many occasions, they usually shape up pretty quickly with a loud "No, bad dog!" But if I say "no" to my cat, I'm only minimally acknowledged, if that. Instead, the cat goes right on doing whatever it was doing.
PETS

